Detroit, MI

Detroit's Canal-Side Restaurant Is Now Open

Becca Ballard
 8 days ago

The canal-side restaurant Detroiters have been waiting for, Coriander Kitchen and Farm, is now open for the season as of March 6.

You're sitting on a canal with string lights all around and fresh cooked dishes to enjoy; that is the experience you'll get along with great service at this restaurant, Coriander Kitchen and Farm.

Meyer and Heeres are the owners that took on the renovation challenge during a difficult time in our world, yet re-newed what was, Fisherman’s Marina space. When the new space was almost complete, Coriander Kitchen finally opened for outdoor seating just last summer. Along with opening their doors, they also had a food truck available, that stayed parked on the patio while they had construction continuing inside.

Coriander Farm grows their own quality herbs, vegetables, and flowers that they use in their dishes, right in Detroit. While they also wholesale their product to local restaurants, as well. In the evenings, guests can rent personal fire pits and roast housemade marshmallows to make s’mores, all while sipping on a cocktail or mug of Hot Buttered Rum. This drink is speicifically made with a blend of dark rum, brown sugar, and cinnamon and topped with a dollop of unsalted butter. The Coriander Kitchen's menu would be described as classic pub staples.

Later this year, Detroit River Sports and Coriander Kitchen and Farm will team up to present a "Paddle to Table Dinners" event where you can take a kayak or paddleboard tour of the Detroit River followed by dinner at Coriander Kitchen and Farms. Follow Coriander Kitchen and Farms on social media to stay up to date on this event and others happening.

Meyer operates the Coriander Farm on Scott Street on Detroit’s east side near Eastern Market. Located in the same complex as Detroit River Sports, in the former Fisher's Marina in Jerfferson Chalmers; Coriander Kitchen and Farm is located at 14601 Riverside in Detroit. Visit corianderkitchenandfarm.com for more information or to view their menu.

For a healthy, farm-to-table dining experience, Coriander Kitchen and Farm is the place to go!

Hours

Friday: 4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.

Saturday: 3:30p.m. to 8:00p.m.

Sunday: 3:30p.m. to 7:30p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CTuw_0a81FMj300
Photo By: Coriander Kitchen and Farm

Birmingham, MI
