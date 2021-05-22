newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Teen Hands Newborn to Random Diner in NJ Restaurant & Runs

Posted by 
Bryce Gruber
Bryce Gruber
 1 day ago

The infant's umbilical cord was still attached.

A local New Jersey woman who ordered some Mexican food at El Patron in Jersey City got more than the burrito she was looking for —  a crying newborn baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mokig_0a7UzlC100
ABC New York

When Alease Scott and Walter Cocca, her boyfriend, sat for lunch at the eatery this past Wednesday afternoon they never expected a 14-year-old teenager to walk in and hand her baby over to them, but that's exactly what happened. The story was originally reported by ABC7, and the heart-wrenching interaction was all captured on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.

Restaurant owner Frankie Aguilar reported the young woman had come into the eatery asking for help, claiming she had just found the child. "All she asked for was help," Aguilar said. "And that she had found an abandoned baby," adding that the newborn girl still had part of her umbilical cord intact and attached.

Alease Scott instantly sprung into action to help.

"I said do you mind if I check the baby's vitals, she readily handed the baby over to me so my focus went right onto the baby," Scott said. And ss the footage shows, after handing over the little baby, the teen girl fled the scene. Restaurant staff immediately called police and health officials who arrived to find the little girl in Alease's safe hands.

"Once I applied the oxygen mask to the baby, all of a sudden we heard the most beautiful cry and the baby started moving, she slightly opened up her eyes and then she closed her eyes," she said. "But the sweetest thing was when she got hungry and she was trying to suckle on the oxygen mask, so we knew she was okay after that."

The newborn was taken by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center, and was determined to be in good health. Police were able to track the teenager down who went on to admit she was, in fact, the baby's mother. She's not facing charges, and received hospital treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hys2v_0a7UzlC100
Surveillance footage

All 50 American states have safe haven laws that allow parents to surrender babies at police stations, fire stations, or hospitals anonymously without facing criminal or neglect charges (and some states even allow houses of worship to serve as these safe havens).

New Jersey's safe haven law states, "There are women and couples who are scared, confused, and desperate... and for lots of other reasons people might never understand... now just isn't the right time to raise a baby. New Jersey has safe havens for unwanted infants. Leave the baby with staff at any hospital emergency room, police station, fire station, ambulance, or rescue squad staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The baby, who is thankfully doing well, will enter the New Jersey state adoption system soon, but already has Alease Scott and Walter Cocca as by-choice god parents. The couple say they'd love to stay in contact with the special baby who graced them this week.

"I'm just so happy I was there to help because she just was desperate and didn't know what to do, she was so young," Scott shared.

What would you do if a newborn was dropped in your lap as you were eating at a restaurant? We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback in the comments section below.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Bryce Gruber

Bryce Gruber

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
128
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryce Gruber covers women's lifestyle content and news ranging from shopping to travel, beauty to parenting, wellness and delicious eating. Find her at @brycegruber on social media, and across a variety of women's lifestyle and parenting topics at TheLuxurySpot.com, Readers' Digest, Bravo, Parents.com, Martha Stewart, and on your TV screen through national talk shows including The Tamron Hall Show. She lives and works in New York's Hudson Valley with her five small children.

 https://theluxuryspot.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
Jersey City, NJ
Society
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newborn Baby#Teen#Newborn Babies#Lunch#Mexican Food#Nj Restaurant Runs#Random Diner#El Patron#Abc New York#Abc7#American#Restaurant Staff#Crying#Police Station#Sat#Fire Station#By Choice God Parents#Ambulance#Unwanted Infants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Broward County Families Will Love this Jump-Worthy Deal

You'll jump up for this one. This Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through 31, Sky Zone, the creator of the world’s first indoor trampoline park is offering a Summer Punch Card valued over $200 for only $39.99 during the holiday weekend. That's great news for Broward Country and Southern Palm Beach County, Florida families looking for beat-the-heat activities that keep kids active.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WDBO

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...
New York City, NYdailyjournal.net

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...