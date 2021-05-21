newsbreak-logo
4 changes that Covid will make permanent in Los Angeles

Eugene Adams
Eugene Adams
 2 days ago

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The Covid-19 pandemic changed many things in Los Angeles. 

Many of those changes will return to normal soon. Some changes will become permanent. 

Here are four changes that I think will stick. 

Food Delivery

Many businesses have been struggling during covid. Entire industries have been destroyed. 

One industry that has not struggled is the food delivery industry. Food delivery apps are booming

Los Angeles residents have enjoyed food delivery apps for a while now, but their usage skyrocketed last year. 

Some habits are had to break, and that is especially true with habits of convenience. 

Food delivery apps are too convenient to go away, in my opinion. 

Usage will dip slightly when everything reopens fully but won’t fall to pre-pandemic levels. 

Masks

Masks are one thing that most people can’t wait to be rid of. 

Unfortunately, they may never go away completely. 

Dr. Fauci recently touched on the possibility of masks becoming seasonal. That is certainly a possibility. 

There is also the possibility that many will wear masks when they are sick. Many parts of the world already mask up when they are under the weather. I could see that catching on here as well. 

There will also be a small percentage of Los Angeles residents who never want to throw their masks away. That’s fine, whatever makes people comfortable. 

Working From Home

For various reasons, many people won’t be returning to their old jobs

Time off of work gave many people opportunities to reevaluate what they want in a job. It also led to many people valuing the flexibility of working from home. 

Some jobs require in-person employees. But, many can be done completely remotely or in a hybrid fashion.

It will be interesting to see how this trend affects the city of Los Angeles in the future. L.A. is home to many big office buildings. 

Will we see a lot of empty office space in the future?

Working out From Home

Gyms are in trouble. Covid has completely changed the way many look at fitness. 

People have grown accustomed to working out from home. Many people started hiking for exercise since outdoor activities are safer from Covid. 

If you enjoy your current workout plan, why stop? 

Los Angeles has two main types of gyms; overpriced and overcrowded. 

A lot of people will decide working out from home is better than both those options. 

Final Thought

We are very close to seeing Los Angeles return to normal. 

Well, maybe not normal, more or a new normal. 

Some things will change, but hopefully only in good ways. 

Laguna Woods officials announce slight mask change

California officials announced last week that residents will need to continue to comply with the state’s mask mandate through June 15, despite vaccination status or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent guidance on masks not being necessary indoors for those who have received the shots. Outdoors, folks without the vaccine should wear a mask when they can’t social distance, officials said.
Los Angeles County sees more UK variant of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES - The most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now the U.K. variant, health officials said Saturday. Previously, two California variants were dominant but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said.
5 COVID-Safe (And Fun!) Yoga Vacations to Take in 2021

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. If you are one of the many yogis whose wanderlust was abruptly cut short due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, here’s some great news: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cleared fully vaccinated people for travel. This means that, for the most part, we’ve been given the go ahead to safely make post-COVID travel arrangements—and just in time for summer! To help you scratch that long dormant travel itch, we gathered ideas for some great COVID-safe vacation ideas for yogis, plus a short list of details to consider before you go.
Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations in SoCal – NBC Los Angeles

Will Laker season tickets be sufficient to persuade individuals to get COVID-19 vaccinations? How about tickets to the Broadway smash “Hamilton”? Those are the carrots being dangled this weekend in hopes of luring individuals to vaccination websites. On Saturday and Sunday, anybody aged 18 and older who will get their...
LA County reports 175 new cases of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 175 new cases of COVID- 19 and five additional deaths Sunday, though officials said the relatively low numbers may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Sunday's numbers brought LA County's totals to 1,238,781 cases and 24,171 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to...
newschain

Los Angeles skyscraper slide will not reopen

A renovation will do away with a slide that gave thrill-seekers a brief ride on the outside of a skyscraper in central Los Angeles. The new owner of the US Bank Tower will remove the Skyslide and Skyspace public observation deck, the Los Angeles Times reported. The slide and deck...
An Antisemitic Hate Wave Grows in Los Angeles

In 2019, hate crimes in LA County against black people fell 13%, hate crimes against gays fell 22%, and hate crimes against Mexicans fell 9%, while hate crimes against Jews rose 18%. 89% of anti-religious hate crimes targeted Jews, only 7% affected Muslims. If you listened to the media, you...
Los Angeles linked

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is spending another six months on the International Space Station as part of his second mission "Alpha". In his free time, like many astronauts, he enjoys looking out of the Cupola windows at Earth. This collage of pictures shows Los Angeles, USA. Thomas asked to have...
Los Angeles Times

Column: They are L.A.’s last hope for converting scores of COVID-19 vaccine skeptics

Douglas Jessop wasn’t getting anywhere. For the past 15 minutes, the canvasser with Community Coalition had been standing in a driveway in South L.A., listening to Myra Trahan explain why she hadn’t gotten around to getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Mostly, the 19-year-old college student told him, it’s because she hadn’t had time to do her own research.
Los Angeles Announces Next Phase of Vaccination Program

Mayor Eric Garcetti today announced the next phase of the City's vaccination program, transitioning from the mass vaccination model to a mobile-first strategy designed to bring vaccines directly and conveniently to L.A.'s hardest-hit communities. The City's vaccination program is expected to transition entirely to mobile clinics by August 1. "Vaccines...