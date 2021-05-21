4 changes that Covid will make permanent in Los Angeles

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

The Covid-19 pandemic changed many things in Los Angeles.

Many of those changes will return to normal soon. Some changes will become permanent.

Here are four changes that I think will stick.

Food Delivery

Many businesses have been struggling during covid. Entire industries have been destroyed.

One industry that has not struggled is the food delivery industry. Food delivery apps are booming.

Los Angeles residents have enjoyed food delivery apps for a while now, but their usage skyrocketed last year.

Some habits are had to break, and that is especially true with habits of convenience.

Food delivery apps are too convenient to go away, in my opinion.

Usage will dip slightly when everything reopens fully but won’t fall to pre-pandemic levels.

Masks

Masks are one thing that most people can’t wait to be rid of.

Unfortunately, they may never go away completely.

Dr. Fauci recently touched on the possibility of masks becoming seasonal. That is certainly a possibility.

There is also the possibility that many will wear masks when they are sick. Many parts of the world already mask up when they are under the weather. I could see that catching on here as well.

There will also be a small percentage of Los Angeles residents who never want to throw their masks away. That’s fine, whatever makes people comfortable.

Working From Home

For various reasons, many people won’t be returning to their old jobs.

Time off of work gave many people opportunities to reevaluate what they want in a job. It also led to many people valuing the flexibility of working from home.

Some jobs require in-person employees. But, many can be done completely remotely or in a hybrid fashion.

It will be interesting to see how this trend affects the city of Los Angeles in the future. L.A. is home to many big office buildings.

Will we see a lot of empty office space in the future?

Working out From Home

Gyms are in trouble. Covid has completely changed the way many look at fitness.

People have grown accustomed to working out from home. Many people started hiking for exercise since outdoor activities are safer from Covid.

If you enjoy your current workout plan, why stop?

Los Angeles has two main types of gyms; overpriced and overcrowded.

A lot of people will decide working out from home is better than both those options.

Final Thought

We are very close to seeing Los Angeles return to normal.

Well, maybe not normal, more or a new normal.

Some things will change, but hopefully only in good ways.