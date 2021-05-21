newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

Catch a quick bite at these affordable Restaurants in Little Italy, San Diego

Nya Crea
Nya Crea
 3 days ago

The same way language, arts and music unite like-minded people from all walks of life, food is also a common denominator unifying the world as a globe. Statistics show that Americans spend 13% of their income on food every year which sums up to grossly $8000. Considering the percentage of the income spent on food, there are two ways to cut down cost; homemade food or cheap eats from restaurants nearby. In San Diego, Little Italy is a friendly neighbourhood with an abundance of gourmet food, trendy cocktail bars and brewpubs. Here is a list of five restaurants that serve the best food at affordable prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tU2Q2_0a6taBdo00
Mimmo’s Italian VillagePhoto from yelp.com

 Established in 1973 and started by Vincenzo Mimmo Gaglio from Sicily, it is one of the three original restaurants left in San Diego. As of now, it is the third generation owned and operated. It is an upbeat eatery with indoor dining that serves traditional Italian food such as spicy shrimp linguine, campanelle sausage, risotto arancini and Caprese. The menu also includes different kinds of salad for vegetarians and a special kid’s menu that comes with a scoop of ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V48FD_0a6taBdo00
Photo by kirbie’s cravings.com

This restaurant has a speciality in salads making it the absolute favourite of every vegetarian and meat lover likewise. Their menu includes the shrimp salad, salmon salad and the Green Day salad. Every review from this kitchen claims that the chef has magic fingers that make people come back for seconds. It is family-friendly and has outdoor seats where one can take in the scenery while having their meal.

 It does not allow reservations; however, delivery is permissible. Prices are under the range of $10 and credit cards are accepted as a form of payment.

The Waterfront Bar and Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud2eJ_0a6taBdo00
Photo from wrdofmouthkitchen.com

It has an outdoor patio and an alfresco front.  It is open every day of the week for reservations and delivery. The price for a meal ranges from $11 to $30.

Morning Glory

The décor and attention to details in the interior of this restaurant make it feel like stepping into something from a movie. The pink palace worth $4 million is owned by Arsalan Tafazoli and famous for its perfect souffle pancakes and eggs. The menu consists of pork belly fried rice, chicken katsu Benedick and khachapuri. The ambience of the restaurant mimics that of the 70s extravaganza with artistic pieces like a giant moving eyeball, champagne vending machine and bright coloured menus.

Due to the fact that the restaurant does not take reservations, it is advisable to either go on weekdays or very early if one decides to go on a weekend. The prices range from $11 to $28. However, they do not offer delivery services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gA8a_0a6taBdo00
Landini’s pizzeriaPhoto from zomato.com

Founded in 2009 and started by Leo Landini (native of Florence, Italy) and Christine Landini, his wife (San Diego native), the pizzeria is also located at three different locations across the country. They serve authentic Italian pasta dishes made from fresh produce and hand-selected meat from trusted butchers. On the menu, they have the Quatro Stagioni also known as the Four seasons which is a type of Italian pizza. They also have Stromboli, Calzones and Spaghetti for pasta lovers. They have indoor and outdoor dining and offer delivery services. Prices range from $9 to $30.

Word of Mouth Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y3iu_0a6taBdo00
Photo from ArrivalGuides.com

This is a bar that serves traditional American breakfast and brunch. Their menu includes waterfront burger, fish and chips, Texas burger and Atlantic Jag. There is also a drink menu which varies from bloody Mary to mango mimosa. The staff is highly efficient and customer friendly. There is a sit-down dining and an outdoor dining. One can even opt to wait on the patio while waiting for the order to be taken. Prices range from $4 to $25.

