Red Rock Coffee - Mountain View's community coffee shop

Red Rock Coffee's rise from almost being shut down is truly good news for Mountain View, California. In 2020, the popular downtown coffee shop was in financial trouble due to the pandemic. Luckily it was rescued by a generous donor. Despite the new ownership, the coffee shop is still the same. The only difference is that it operates as a for-profit business. Previously, it was considered to be a non-profit.

In support of the Mountain View community coffee shop, here is why you should take the time to check out Red Rock Coffee.

Background

Red Rock Coffee is located in downtown Mountain View at 201 Castro Street. It is appropriately named because it is characterized by red walls inside the cafe.

With 4.5 stars out of 5 ratings on the website, TripAdvisor, Red Rock Coffee is a staple spot in the area.

Here is what Red Rock Coffee has to say about what they offer,

Red Rock is home to caffeine, culture, and community in Silicon Valley. Practicing the fine art of hospitality in the fast-paced home of tech, Red Rock serves well-crafted drinks, and provides space for our community to connect, meet, study, work, perform, ride, and much, much more. - Red Rock Coffee website

The coffee at Red Rock is wonderful and is sourced from Africa and Latin America. The coffees are brought back to the United States where they are then roasted in small batches. In addition to international coffees, locally roasted beans are also served. The cafe serves espresso blends and single-origin coffees. In addition to coffee, teas are also served.

Catering is offered with different options depending on the size of the party. The catering packages are called the Rock Box, Small Cambro, and Large Cambro.

Focus on Community

Red Rock Coffee is also offering coffee tastings in the form of classes. The classes will be limited to 6 per person and you get to learn about the different flavors of coffees from different parts of the world. Another interesting class listed on the Red Rock Coffee website is focused on home brewing methods. Due to COVID-19, it's not certain if these classes are still offered.

Prior to COVID-19, Red Rock Coffee was a happening place with different groups meeting in the coffee shop. Now, the space is not being rented although that might be changing soon with the relaxation of COVID-19 rules. Group activities at the Red Rock Cafe include Coffee Tastings, Open Mic Night, Knitting, Kids' Story Hour, Board Game Night, and other special events.

The Best of Mountain View

Red Rock Coffee is currently in competition for the Best Coffee House (Independent) in Mountain View award. This is part of the Best of Mountain View competition. Voting should be done by May 23. Do support Red Rock Coffee.

Regardless of whether Red Rock Coffee is voted the best in Mountain View or not, it cannot be denied that it will remain a long-term staple institution in Mountain View. It has already survived the worst of the pandemic and I am sure it will thrive well into the future.

Sources: Red Rock Coffee, Mountain View Voice