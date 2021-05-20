newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Kid-Friendly Restaurants In Spokane According To Reviews

Posted by 
J.R. Heimbigner
J.R. Heimbigner
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDJw7_0a5wS0nY00
Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Subsplash

It can be hard to find a place to eat that works well with kids in any city.

Yet, in the city of Spokane, Washington we can find ourselves at some really great places and some real busts. As a dad of three, I am always trying to figure out what the best places will be to take the family out to eat that is more than just McDonalds or Burger King.

That's why I always turn to the reviews on Google and Yelp to try and find the best places to go.

In fact, we have a shortlist now that we will slowly work our way around over the spring and summer to try out including a few that I have not been to in ages. So, I thought I'd share my shortlist with you to see if you have been there and if so if you would agree to the "kid-friendly."

5 Kid-Friendly Restaurants to Try Based on Reviews

Now, this is a list of places I want to go with my family. We have not been there yet, and I am basing this list on reviews, photos, and what I have heard. So, if you read one of these places and think it's nuts to take your kids there, let me know!

Frank's Diner

This is one of those places that just looks fun. Frank's Diner is open 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily and according to their menu, it has all the typical diner foods, breakfast, burgers, and shakes. They are also located at two locations, one in downtown Spokane and one in North Spokane. We are looking forward to checking this place.

Molly's Family Restaurant

I have driven past this place a lot of times and never thought about actually stopping in there for a meal. However, reviews on this place make me curious to try it out. Molly's is open from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily and their menu is also a very traditional style menu. So, it might be worth stopping in for a late breakfast/brunch which we love in our house.

Kalico Kitchen

This is another one of those traditional diner-type places to eat. Maybe this post should have been called the diner post, either way, this is what we are seeing with Kalico Kitchen. Their hours have been changing with Covid requirements, but you can always call in or check out their website. Either way, we are going to be checking this place out.

The Flying Goat

Now, this is a gastropub-type place. When it kept coming up in my research I figured I would put it on the list to hear what others think. The Flying Goat is open 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and has a pretty extensive beer and food list. Is this a place to go, not sure. You tell me, but we might go for it.

Incrediburger and Eggs

This place looks like a great dine-in or take-out place to eat for sure. The menu reminds me of places I would have eaten at in Portland, Oregon and it looks really good. Plus, they have a $3.99 on everything Happy Hour! And, Incrediburger and Eggs is open 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily. Just writing about this place and looking at their website has really got me excited about heading over here for Happy Hour!

Final Thoughts

Now, we don't eat out all the time, but sometimes it is nice to get out and not cook. When we go out to eat, we want food to taste great, be reasonable in price, and have a great atmosphere. And of course, with three daughters, we want to go to a place that will work with us and our kids.

So, here are five places we are going to check out. Have you been to any of them? Tell me what you think in the comments below!

J.R. Heimbigner

J.R. Heimbigner

Spokane, WA
504
Followers
217
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

My goal with my writing is to help people get everything done they want in their very busy lives. I believe we can we all can achieve our dreams and I know it starts with having the right mindset, systems, and taking action every single day. My writing shares how to do this through self-improvement, inspiration, and productivity.

 https://transformedfaith.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Restaurant#Downtown Spokane#Food Drink#Yelp#Portland#Mcdonalds#Google Inc#Kid Friendly Restaurants#Covid#Eggs#Reviews#North Spokane#Burgers#Breakfast#Kids#Everything Happy Hour#Photo#Spring#Nuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Google
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

10 Spokane Bookstores To Checkout Today

I love going to bookstores. Especially in the heat of the summer. They are always quiet, cool, and there is something about them that makes me want to end up buying a book or three. My wife doesn't enjoy my stop-in at bookstores as much because I always come home with a lot of extra books, but I know the store owner appreciates my business.
Posted by
J.R. Heimbigner

Why You Might Want To Give Twigs On The South Hill A Second Chance

Maybe I jumped to conclusions after my last visit there, so, I gave it a second chance. A few weeks ago, I wrote an article giving Twigs on the South Hill a bad review. Since then, I have had a lot of feedback... But, I decided to give it a second chance. And I was presently surprised. There are a few things I learned from this new visit and that I think are important for people to know.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccinated Washingtonians will soon be able to get a free drink, thanks to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. The LCB has announced that they will provide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries, so they can provide a pint of beer, glass of wine or other alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front & Center: Rose and Blossom owner Terri O’Connor leads floral shop through change and adversity

Terri O’Connor believes in infusing joy into flowers and sending them out into the world. Owner of Rose & Blossom, O’Connor launched the flower shop as Just Roses in 1992, specializing in bringing customers fresh, farm-direct roses. The business rebranded to Rose & Blossom in 2014 and expanded to become a full-service florist, providing handmade arrangements for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and funerals from its two Spokane-area locations.
Spokane County, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Spokane’s most spendy condo listed for $2.5M

SPOKANE — For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours. The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week. If the condo sells for its...
South Hill, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

White Dog Coffee On The South Hill Is Busy For A Reason

When it comes to coffee stands, few of them get it right. Have you ever driven down 57th on the South Hill and noticed how White Dog Coffee always has four or more cars backed up in line for both windows. I know I have. While this should be a sign that the coffee is good, I refused to stop and sit in that line for a cup of coffee.
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Famous South Hill bison gives birth!

SPOKANE, Wash- If you live in the South Hill, you have a new neighbor!. Friday at 12:15 p.m. Bazel was born to the famous South Hill bison Baxter and Hazel. The bison caretaker, Jenn Bercier says her and owner Kevin Davidson came up with a combination of the names Baxter and Hazel, thus Bazel was named.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spigot of plastic waste

I’d like to add another perspective to Jim Camden’s article on plastic restrictions for restaurants (“Restaurants worry about new plastics reductions,” May 8). Our planet is overwhelmed with plastic pollution, especially single-use to-go ware. Having restaurants ask their customers if they want forks, straws and condiment packages with their order will save restaurants money and just makes common sense. How many of us have drawers full of plastic utensils we never used?