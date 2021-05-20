New collaborative space for local organizations coming to Adair Park

Image: WhatNow Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta is constantly evolving and local organizations are consistently forming to combat issues that residents face. While many organizations work to provide solutions, some don’t have a solid headquarter or meeting space.

To combat this issue and help organizations further address obstacles, business partners and entrepreneurs Pouya Dianat and Dana Xavier Dojnik are launching CreateATL.

The new venture will serve as a collaborative space in the Adair Park neighborhood and will operate as a home base for many community organizations and local organizations with national ties to collaborate on innovative solutions.

To give each organization a fair chance and opportunity to accomplish their goals, every two years, CreateATL will focus on a specific challenge in the community. Once the challenge is identified, up to six nonprofits and organizations will be invited to the space to work on addressing the challenge.

The space will consist of a 7,500 square-foot warehouse, a large deck and a coffee bar for community members to see the space and learn more about the initiatives.

Once fully running, one of CreateATL’s first projects is to connect the community with the outdoors and open the warehouse up to ag-tech companies, urban gardens, drone forest planters, hydroponic vertical farms, and beekeepers. Each of these businesses would work and collaborate within the CreateATL space.

Currently, the owners have a soft opening event planned for June and a membership-based model is set to launch in July. No exact opening date has been announced as of yet.