Akron, OH

Akron man admits to killing local MMA fighter

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1Jb1_0a5riEZk00
(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

By Collin Cunningham

(AKRON, Ohio) An Akron resident plead guilty on May 14 to killing a local MMA fighter, 30-year-old Isaiah Chapman, in 2020 and now faces charges of murder and aggravated murder.

Per Cleveland.com, 30-year-old Christopher Blouir was first charged on April 9, 2020, with fatally shooting Chapman on the 300 block of Reed Road two days prior.

Blouir's other charges include felonious assault with a gun specification and carrying a concealed weapon. He plead guilty to all of them.

The publication reports that Chapman was a champion wrestler at the nearby Kenmore High School. Prior to his death, he had recently signed a deal with Bellator MMA, a California-based combat sport promoter.

Bellator tweeted shortly after Chapman's death that it was "saddened by the news of Isaiah Chapman’s passing. Our deepest and most sincere condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time." It also linked to a GoFundMe page for a donation drive that helped raise $15,000 for the professional fighter's family, including his daughters, Faith and Aubrey and his son, Isaac.

"He was always such a cheerful and loving person that will be remembered forever by everyone who he ever came in contact with. Our lives will never be the same without him, and we will all certainly miss his hugs," reads the description, penned by Chapman's brother, referred to as "Uncle JoJo."

Blouir's sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on June 25 before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarthy.

