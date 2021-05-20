Palm Seaside: A beautifully designed oceanfront restaurant in idyllic Phuket

When travelling with our kids long term we love being able to find somewhere that feels more like home so we were very happy to hear Staybridge Suites have opened their first Asia Pacific property in Bangkok. Located in the vibrant and bustling Thonglor area, IHG’s Staybridge Suites is the ideal home away from home while exploring the city. We loved the modern stylish design, spacious and luxurious rooms, and inviting communal spaces. Our two bedroom suite featured a functional and modern open plan living area, dining space, and fully equipped kitchen. Both bedrooms were complete with sumptuous beds, city views, and even a breezy balcony overlooking the beautiful skyline. We couldn’t get enough of the refreshing rooftop pool and state of the art fitness centre, and were delighted to discover they even housed an authentic Japanese onsen. The lobby area was bright and welcoming and featured comfortable spaces for work and play. We found a plethora of mouthwatering restaurants on our front step and absolutely fell in love with the surrounding area full of fashionable shops, bars, and even playrooms for the children. The staff went out of their way each day to make us feel welcome and went above and beyond with high tech hygiene standards to ensure we had a safe stay. We highly reccommend Staybridge Suites if you are craving all the comforts of home but still enjoy the luxuries of a five star property. You know you can have a decadent and trustworthy stay with IHG.