Palm Seaside: A beautifully designed oceanfront restaurant in idyllic Phuket

 5 hours ago

Prawns

Palm Seaside is one of the most beautifully designed oceanfront restaurants in idyllic Phuket. Book a spacious booth surrounded by glimmering pools of water and watch the sun set into the horizon while you dine on their mouthwatering menu. We were instantly drawn to the light and airy space perfect for family dinners or celebratory meals during your stay. The menu takes inspiration from the spicy and flavourful cuisine of Southern Thailand concentrating on the specialities of Phuket. Dishes are prepared using locally grown vegetables and herbs and fresh catches from the Andaman Sea. Highlights include the Deep Fried Freshwater Weed “Yaa Chong” with Prawns, the Deep Fried Squid Rings with Garlic and Pepper, the fragrant and vibrant Stir Fried Clams, the juicy Stir Fried Prawns with Tamarind Sauce, and the addictive Southern Thai Style Deep Fried Fish with Turmeric. We also loved the rich and indulgent Yunnan Pork Belly with Pepper, Garlic and Soy Sauce and highly recommend sampling their local vegetable dishes including the Stir Fried “Bai Mieng” with Eggs. Make sure to save room for dessert as no Thai feast is complete without a generous potion of fresh and creamy mango sticky rice. Palm Seaside is an ideal choice if you’re looking to try classic Southern Thai and Phuketian fare or introduce the delicious cuisine to visitors. They have plenty of options for those who prefer different spice levels and even have a variety of options children will enjoy. Twimpalms offers a free shuttle for their guests to and from the venue while staying at the hotel. A must book spot during your time in Phuket.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
