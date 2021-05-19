newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amanda Clark-Rudolph

A Complete Guide to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Posted by 
Amanda Clark-Rudolph
Amanda Clark-Rudolph
 57 minutes ago

Find out more about Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park's history, the park today, and a bio on its most famous resident - Lu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pK7A5_0a4VFmVG00
The entrance to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State ParkPhoto by the author

Where can you see a pooping hippo, manatees in an underground observatory, and loads of native Florida wildlife?

The Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is it! Read on to learn more about basic park info, the history of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, and Lu the hippo, of course!

A Complete Guide to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State Park

  • Address: 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa FL 34446
  • Hours: 9 am to 5:30 pm (Ticket counters close at 4:45 pm)
  • Admission: Adults (age 13+), $13; children ages 6-12, $5; children 5 and under admitted free
  • Phone: 352-628-5343
  • Note: Due to Covid, hours and guidelines are subject to change. We recommend calling before your visit.

The history of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvfRy_0a4VFmVG00
A bird at Homosassa Springs Wildlife ParkPhoto by Michael Clark

Due to its beautiful and abundant springs, Homosassa, (meaning the place where the wild peppers grow) was frequented by Timucuan and Calusa Indians. Fast forward to the 1900s, and Homosassa Springs had become a popular stop for the Mullet Train that transported fish and cedar - as well as passengers to the Homosassa Hotel.

In the 1940s, fisherman, and Leesburg, Florida resident - David Newell bought the land and started a tourist sensation by calling the spring "Nature's Giant Fishbowl."

No surprise, the 50-foot deep spring - home to thousands of saltwater fish - made waves with visitors.

More history about the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park below:

  • The area was renamed Homosassa Springs after Elmo Reed purchased it from Newell in 1950.
  • Reed operated the tourist destination until 1962, then sold the property to Bruce Norris, a well-known Chicago businessman.
  • The property was then passed on to Taylor Simpson, who in 1954, wanted to sell the land once again.
  • Residents, eager to stop the park from being commercially developed, decided to organize the group Citizens to Save our Springs.
  • This group encouraged the Citrus County government to purchase and maintain the land until the state could take over and preserve it as a Florida State Park.
  • The mission led to a successful outcome. In 1989 the attraction became an official Florida State Park and took on the name: Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.
  • Since then, the park has gone through many changes and shifted from its focus on exotic animals to education and awareness surrounding Florida's native wildlife.

Fun fact: Ellie Schiller, after whom the park was named, was a Pine Ridge resident and philanthropist who supported many conservation charities.

The history of Lu the hippo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQBQo_0a4VFmVG00
One hungry hippo.Marcus Urbenz

Today, the only nonnative wildlife animal at the park is the 61-year-old pooping hippo, Lu, who even has his own Facebook page.

Lu was born in 1960 and part of the Tors Animal Actors (known for Gentle Ben, who also made appearances in Homosassa back in the day) but eventually was relocated to Homosassa Springs. He appeared in many films and TV shows, including "Cowboy in Africa" and "The Linkletter Show".

When the park was shifting from exotic to native Florida animals in 1989, the community cleverly sent a petition to Florida's governor at the time, Lawton Chiles, asking him to keep Lu in the park.

As the famous story goes, Chiles made Lu an honorary Florida citizen, allowing the nonnative hippo to remain at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park, where he still resides today.

When you visit the park today, you'll find Lu swimming, eating, and, yes, pooping! The park even has warning signs cautioning passersby in specific locations that say "Danger: Spraying Zone."

“Lu is funny and likes to poop!” Parker, age 5, park visitor

Visiting the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park today

Fun fact: Although the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park doesn't allow pets in the park, a complimentary kennel is available for anyone traveling with pets.

Visitors can ride a pontoon boat to the park's entrance and, along the way, see wildlife such as bathing turtles and basking alligators along the way.

The boat ride features a captain who narrates the journey with park history and Florida wildlife facts.

Inside the park, you can get up and personal with the West Indian Manatees by looking through the windows in the park's underwater observatory.

Throughout the park, guests can also view wildlife while walking along the elevated boardwalks and paths.

While there, you're bound to see kayakers and swimmers in the springs.

Lu isn't the only notable resident at the park. National Geographic has plans to focus on Levi and Peepers, two whooping cranes in love. And Yuma, a baby Florida panther that biologists abandoned.

Other animals in the park include otters, bears, deer, fox, flamingos, snakes, and more.

"We love Homosassa State Park and frequently bring family and friends to visit." Debbie Clark, Inverness resident, park visitor.

The lowdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwV0M_0a4VFmVG00
The boardwalk at Homosassa Springs State ParkPhoto by Jennifer Clark

The Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park is a perfect family destination filled with history, Florida wildlife, and an entertaining hippo named Lu. Visitors will enjoy the convenient amenities, beautiful nature walks, and more.

So what are you waiting for? Plan your trip to Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park today!

Amanda Clark-Rudolph

Amanda Clark-Rudolph

Ocala, FL
305
Followers
70
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi, I'm Amanda - a freelancing mama who writes about family, travel, holidays, and more! In addition to freelancing it up, I'm a Content Coordinator for neighborhood magazines. My favorite pastimes: Writing, slurping lattes, and playing freeze tag with my two sons.

 https://www.writeonfreelancing.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawton Chiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Park#Love Park#Cedar Park#Saltwater State Park#Covid#Calusa Indians#The Mullet Train#Citizens To Save#The Tors Animal Actors#National Geographic#Homosassa State Park#Schiller Homosassa#Homosassa Hotel#Native Florida Wildlife#Park Visitor#Basic Park Info#Florida Resident#Native Florida Animals#Deer#Flamingos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Washington LifestyleYakima Herald Republic

Wildlife Moment:Spring brings out the call of the warbler

In April and early May, virtually every clump of trees in the Yakima area resounds with the loud "chip" call of the "Audubon's" warbler. Technically, it's a yellow-rumped warbler of the Audubon's race, the type that resides west of the Rocky Mountains. East of the Rockies and in the far...
California LifestylePine Tree

Spring Has Sprung at Big Trees State Park

Arnold, CA…There are signs of spring throughout the park. Every season is beautiful, but spring brings new growth and life to #bigtrees. Many dogwoods are blooming — see the photos from today for details. Please keep and mind that dogs and other pets are not allowed on trails, including in the sequoia groves.
Oregon Governmenttillamookcountypioneer.net

New ADA Transition Plan will guide Oregon State Parks improvement projects

A new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan guides Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) in removing physical barriers to park access over the next 25 years. Helena Kesch, ADA Coordinator for Oregon Parks & Recreation Department (OPRD) says, “The ADA requires OPRD to self-evaluate state parks and identify...
California Lifestylethevistapress.com

San Marcos Parks & Recreation Guide

San Marcos, CA –Learn about what’s happening in Parks & Recreation in the latest edition of the Recreation Guide!Looking for a Great Summer Job? Visit Page 9 for opportunities to work for our Parks & Recreation Department. Visit www.san-marcos.net/register to enroll in Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor Training. Park Shelter...
AgricultureFOX 28 Spokane

States With the Most Parks and Wildlife Areas

America’s protected parklands have famously been called “the best idea we ever had,” and it is easy to understand why. State and national parks showcase the country’s diverse natural beauty, are open to all comers, and accomplish important goals for environmental protection and rural economic growth. While some of America’s...
TravelBham Now

Action packed guide to Lake Guntersville State Park for Memorial Day and beyond

Memorial Day Weekend is made for being outdoors and relaxing. But if you’re traveling to a sunny, water-bound destination, it doesn’t always end up very refreshing. Beaches are crowded and you get sand in places you don’t want sand. For the ideal Memorial Day Weekend, we suggest visiting Lake Guntersville in North Alabama. Here are four reasons why.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Linville Gorge Wilderness: The Complete Guide

Located in the heart of Pisgah National Forest (about 60 miles northeast of Asheville), the 11,786-acre Linville Gorge Wilderness is North Carolina's third largest wilderness area. Dubbed the "Grand Canyon of North Carolina," the dramatic, 2,000-foot namesake gorge was formed by the Linville River carving through Jonas Ridge and Linville Mountains. With rugged terrain, sheets of sheer rock face, blankets of wildflowers, panoramic summits, and tumbling waterfalls, the park is ideal for hiking, backpacking, rock climbing, and fishing.
Lifestyleantigojournal.com

Property upgrades completed at Peninsula State Park

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced visitors to Door County's Peninsula State Park in 2021 will be in for a treat with property upgrades, new facilities and infrastructure, plus the reopening of popular property amenities. In the last year, Peninsula State Park has gone through a...
Lifestylepaulickreport.com

Ellis Park To Be At Full Capacity This Summer, Revised Mask Guidance In Place

Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced today that in accordance with the CDC and Commonwealth of Kentucky, the facility will adhere to the revised guidance for the current mask mandate. On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask nor socially distance...
Kansas LifestyleKWCH.com

3 Amur Leopards born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomed three black Amur Leopard cubs last month. According to the wildlife park, the Amur leopard is the most critically endangered big cat species. Only 50-100 are left in their native habitat. Black Amur leopards are even more rare, and this litter doubles...
Colorado GovernmentKKTV

Colorado Parks and Wildlife help owlet that has been repeatedly kicked out of nest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A great horned owl living above a pillar in a Colorado Springs strip mall is having a hard time staying home!. Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to calls of an owlet on the side walk when they found the baby on the ground. CPW officers carefully lifted the owlet back up into the nest with it’s two siblings, but it didn’t stay. The other siblings in the nest above the pillar quickly shoved the owlet out and back onto the ground. This reportedly happened two more times.
Governmentessexnewsdaily.com

Degnan Park upgrades complete in time for spring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New upgrades to the Degnan kiddie park and picnic area are now completed and the area is ready for use. The long-awaited improvements have been completed just in time for spring. Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan. Degnan Park, West Orange Recreation.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Izta-Popo Zoquiapan National Park: The Complete Guide

Plaza de la Constitucion 10-B, Centro, 56900 Amecameca de Juárez, Méx., Mexico. Izta-Popo Zoquiapan National Park was decreed by President Lázaro Cardenas in 1935, making it the oldest national park in Mexico. In 1937, the Hacienda of Zoquiapam was included, so its official name is the Parque Nacional Iztaccihuatl-Popocatepetl Zoquiapan, although people usually refer to it simply as the Izta-Popo park. It’s spread over 98,395 acres and crosses three state lines: Puebla, Morelos, and Estado de Mexico.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Mount Diablo State Park: The Complete Guide

Often touted as one of the state’s most underrated parks, Mount Diablo located in Northern California’s bay area features some truly incredible views. On clear days, most visitors will head straight to the state park’s 3,849-foot summit to capture panoramas of the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge to the west, the Santa Cruz Mountains to the south, Mount Saint Helena to the north, and even the crest of the Sierra Nevadas to the east. In total, it's possible to see over 8,500 square miles and 40 California counties from the summit.