A Complete Guide to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Find out more about Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park's history, the park today, and a bio on its most famous resident - Lu.

The entrance to Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park Photo by the author

Where can you see a pooping hippo, manatees in an underground observatory, and loads of native Florida wildlife?

The Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park is it! Read on to learn more about basic park info, the history of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, and Lu the hippo, of course!

Address : 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa FL 34446

: 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa FL 34446 Hours: 9 am to 5:30 pm (Ticket counters close at 4:45 pm)

9 am to 5:30 pm (Ticket counters close at 4:45 pm) Admission: Adults (age 13+), $13; children ages 6-12, $5; children 5 and under admitted free

Phone : 352-628-5343

: 352-628-5343 Note: Due to Covid, hours and guidelines are subject to change. We recommend calling before your visit.

The history of Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

A bird at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park Photo by Michael Clark

Due to its beautiful and abundant springs, Homosassa, (meaning the place where the wild peppers grow) was frequented by Timucuan and Calusa Indians. Fast forward to the 1900s, and Homosassa Springs had become a popular stop for the Mullet Train that transported fish and cedar - as well as passengers to the Homosassa Hotel.

In the 1940s, fisherman, and Leesburg, Florida resident - David Newell bought the land and started a tourist sensation by calling the spring "Nature's Giant Fishbowl."

No surprise, the 50-foot deep spring - home to thousands of saltwater fish - made waves with visitors.

More history about the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park below:

The area was renamed Homosassa Springs after Elmo Reed purchased it from Newell in 1950.

Reed operated the tourist destination until 1962, then sold the property to Bruce Norris, a well-known Chicago businessman.

The property was then passed on to Taylor Simpson, who in 1954, wanted to sell the land once again.

Residents, eager to stop the park from being commercially developed, decided to organize the group Citizens to Save our Springs.

This group encouraged the Citrus County government to purchase and maintain the land until the state could take over and preserve it as a Florida State Park.

The mission led to a successful outcome. In 1989 the attraction became an official Florida State Park and took on the name: Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

Since then, the park has gone through many changes and shifted from its focus on exotic animals to education and awareness surrounding Florida's native wildlife.

Fun fact: Ellie Schiller, after whom the park was named, was a Pine Ridge resident and philanthropist who supported many conservation charities.

The history of Lu the hippo

One hungry hippo. Marcus Urbenz

Today, the only nonnative wildlife animal at the park is the 61-year-old pooping hippo, Lu, who even has his own Facebook page.

Lu was born in 1960 and part of the Tors Animal Actors (known for Gentle Ben, who also made appearances in Homosassa back in the day) but eventually was relocated to Homosassa Springs. He appeared in many films and TV shows, including "Cowboy in Africa" and "The Linkletter Show".

When the park was shifting from exotic to native Florida animals in 1989, the community cleverly sent a petition to Florida's governor at the time, Lawton Chiles, asking him to keep Lu in the park.

As the famous story goes, Chiles made Lu an honorary Florida citizen, allowing the nonnative hippo to remain at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park, where he still resides today.

When you visit the park today, you'll find Lu swimming, eating, and, yes, pooping! The park even has warning signs cautioning passersby in specific locations that say "Danger: Spraying Zone."

“Lu is funny and likes to poop!” Parker, age 5, park visitor

Visiting the Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park today

Fun fact: Although the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park doesn't allow pets in the park, a complimentary kennel is available for anyone traveling with pets.

Visitors can ride a pontoon boat to the park's entrance and, along the way, see wildlife such as bathing turtles and basking alligators along the way.

The boat ride features a captain who narrates the journey with park history and Florida wildlife facts.

Inside the park, you can get up and personal with the West Indian Manatees by looking through the windows in the park's underwater observatory.

Throughout the park, guests can also view wildlife while walking along the elevated boardwalks and paths.

While there, you're bound to see kayakers and swimmers in the springs.

Lu isn't the only notable resident at the park. National Geographic has plans to focus on Levi and Peepers, two whooping cranes in love. And Yuma, a baby Florida panther that biologists abandoned.

Other animals in the park include otters, bears, deer, fox, flamingos, snakes, and more.

"We love Homosassa State Park and frequently bring family and friends to visit." Debbie Clark, Inverness resident, park visitor.

The lowdown

The boardwalk at Homosassa Springs State Park Photo by Jennifer Clark

The Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park is a perfect family destination filled with history, Florida wildlife, and an entertaining hippo named Lu. Visitors will enjoy the convenient amenities, beautiful nature walks, and more.

So what are you waiting for? Plan your trip to Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park today!