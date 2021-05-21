newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

The Top 10 Cities in Dallas-Fort Worth with the Lowest Rent in 2021

Posted by 
The Official Mitch
The Official Mitch
 1 day ago

According to the 2020 Census, Texas was the third fastest-growing state in the United States since 2010.

This doesn’t come as any shock, especially considering that Texas has one of the top-20 affordable housing markets in the country.

And if you’re reading this, you might be one of the millions of people thinking about making a move to the Lone Star State in the coming months or years.

If you’ve landed on Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) as your destination of choice, it may be helpful to know what cities in the DFW area have the lowest rent per square foot before making your way over.

Methods for Finding the Lowest Rent in 2021

After looking at each city, it became apparent that drastically different average rent and unit sizes existed throughout DFW.

Therefore, this post looks at the average cost per square foot to find which cities in the DFW area, indeed, have the lowest rent in 2021.

This post uses RentCafe for information about average rent and unit sizes for the top 35 most populated cities in the DFW area.

Of those 35 cities, here are the top-10 lowest to rent in 2021.

10. Lewisville, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkydW_0a3hS7z200
Lewisville Lake, TexasLake Lewisville
  • Average Rent: $1,226
  • Square Feet: 881
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.39
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 34 min/26 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 37 min/33 miles

First on our list is Lewisville, TX.

Lewisville is to the north of Dallas and Fort Worth – which run parallel with one another (Fort Worth to the west and Dallas to the east) – and located right in between them.

It’s also right off Lake Lewisville, where you can partake in fun activities such as boating, camping, and visiting parks!

Best of all, it’s one of the least expensive places to rent per square foot in the DFW area.

9. DeSoto, TX

  • Average Rent: $1,188
  • Square Feet: 859
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.38
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 26 min/22 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 45 min/36 miles

Next is DeSoto, located directly south of Dallas, making for only a 25-minute drive from downtown Dallas.

8. Euless, TX

  • Average Rent: $1,175
  • Square Feet: 857
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.37
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 24 min/19 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 19 min/17 miles

Euless is essentially right between Fort Worth and Dallas, only slightly north (only not as north as Lewisville).

What this means is that you would be under a 25-minute drive from both Fort Worth and Dallas, so you could enjoy both as much as you’d like!

And this is great news because, as you would learn from the locals, Fort Worth and Dallas are two entirely different cities.

7. Fort Worth, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLHx7_0a3hS7z200
Fort Worth Stock YardsPixabay
  • Average Rent: $1,188
  • Square Feet: 872
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.36
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 41 min/32 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 0 min/0 miles

A surprising feature to this list is Fort Worth itself, coming in at the 7th lowest rent per square foot in the DFW area.

Living in Fort Worth, you would be surrounded by things to do on the weekend. You could visit the historic stock yards, experience the amazing food culture, or visit the Culture District and see one of America's best museum hotspots.

6. Wylie, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjXPc_0a3hS7z200
Wylie, TXSlickmash
  • Average Rent: $1,294
  • Square Feet: 959
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.35
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 44 min/28 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 1 hr 5 min/61 miles

Number six on the list is Wylie, TX.

Unfortunately, this option is at the northeastern corner of the DFW area, meaning both Fort Worth and Dallas are a bit of a commute.

5. Haltom City, TX

  • Average Rent: $976
  • Square Feet: 729
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.34
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 38 min/33 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 14 min/5.6 miles

Marking the first entry for the top 5 cities with the lowest rent in DFW is Haltom City, TX, located just to the north of Fort Worth.

Not to mention, it also had the lowest rent, period, out of the 35 cities looked at for this post.

The average unit size, however, is also one of the smallest.

4. Bedford, TX

  • Average Rent: $1,096
  • Square Feet: 823
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.33
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 29 min/24 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 17 min/14 miles

Bedford is located right to the west of Euless, TX (number 7 on this list), meaning it’s a bit closer to Fort Worth than Dallas.

3. Garland, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIWRn_0a3hS7z200
Downtown Garland, TXFlickr
  • Average Rent: $1,137
  • Square Feet: 877
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.30
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 30 min/14 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 57 min/47 miles

Garland, TX, is a growing residential area that has plenty of apartment opportunities.

So, the fact that it’s number 3 on this list makes it so much better. Not only are there plenty of options to look at, but they all also come with great prices!

2. North Richland Hills, TX

  • Average Rent: $1,185
  • Square Feet: 918
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.29
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 35 min/29 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 17 min/12 miles

Number 2 on the list is North Richland Hills, located to the northeast of Fort Worth but only 12 miles from downtown.

1. Mesquite, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvvAz_0a3hS7z200
Mesquite Rodeo, TXFlickr
  • Average Rent: $1,034
  • Square Feet: 825
  • Cost per Square Foot: $1.25
  • Time/Miles from Dallas: 20 min/14 miles
  • Time/Miles from Fort Worth: 50 min/45 miles

And finally, the least expensive place to rent an apartment per square foot in the DFW area is Mesquite, TX.

Mesquite is just 14 miles to the east of Dallas, making it an easy commute straight to downtown Dallas. However, Fort Worth is a different story, as it would be a 50-minute drive in perfect conditions.

The Lowest Rent per Square Foot in the DFW Area in 2021

There you have it – the top 10 cities with the lowest rent in DFW in 2021.

Frankly, it can be scary moving to a new city or state.

For that reason, it’s best to prepare yourself with helpful information that will assist you on your journey.

And now that you know which cities will be the easiest on your budget in the DFW area, you can make a more informed decision about where you should move based on your budget.

The Official Mitch

The Official Mitch

Dallas, TX
116
Followers
5
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

The Official Mitch offers interesting insight and information about business, real estate, apartment hunting, finances, and general facts in local communities around the country. Based in Dallas, TX, most of this information skews toward the Lone Star State.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Hills, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Desoto, TX
Society
City
Euless, TX
City
Desoto, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Downtown Dallas#Housing Markets#Cities#Average Cost#Census#The Lone Star State#Time Miles#Bedford#Dfw Area#Txflickr Average Rent#Txslickmash Average Rent#Tx Average Rent#Apartment Opportunities#Tx Downtown Garland#Tx Lewisville Lake#Country#United States#Square Foot#Lake Lewisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth will have a new mayor, but here’s who has the real power in Cowtown

On the last day of early voting in April, while mayoral candidates campaigned and visited polling sites, Fort Worth’s top leader was in a downtown coffee shop tinkering with his phone as he waited for a reporter to arrive. He didn’t have to worry about turnout or vote totals because the May 1 election had no bearing on his job. Neither will the forthcoming runoff between Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker. Whatever happens, David Cooke will still be in charge of the city.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Dallas News

Huge business park is in the works north of Fort Worth

An Indianapolis developer is headed to Denton County for its next big North Texas industrial project. Scannell Properties has already built a successful business park north of Fort Worth near the Texas Motor Speedway. Its two-building Speedway Logistics Crossing, an 800,000-square-foot industrial complex north of State Highway 114, recently sold...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Dallas News

Dallas County home sales rose 47% in April

Dallas County home sales exploded in April with a more than 47% increase from the year before. The year-over-year increases in April were exaggerated by the slowdown in transactions in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales were delayed in late April and March of last year, but Dallas-Fort Worth home purchases soared starting in the summer of 2020 and haven’t slowed since.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Ultimate Dallas Summer Bucket List for Families

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my full disclosure. There are so many fun things to do for kids and families in the Dallas, Texas area. Check out our Dallas Summer Bucket List that will keep your summer schedule packed with fun and sometimes free activities. Keep reading to find out how you can save even more money entertaining your family.
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Dallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Bay News 9

Fort Worth's Grace Hula Dance Company spreading aloha spirit

FORT WORTH, Texas — Census Bureau data recorded in 2017 indicates there are about 73,000 native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders living in Texas. There were also 1.7 million Asian Americans in Texas living in Texas then. The highest numbers of both Asian American and Pacific Islander populations in Texas were found in Harris County, followed by Dallas County and Tarrant County.