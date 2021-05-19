newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

World Series of Poker is back in Las Vegas 2021

Posted by 
Jessica Rabbit
Jessica Rabbit
 1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJjV3_0a3T2cFJ00
pokerImage by Free-Photos from Pixabay

While the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) was delayed and then transformed into a strange online versions of itself, open only to Europeans and Americans who happen to be in New Jersey or Nevada, the event is back! Taking place in the summer during the past few years, it’s again been moved to the fall.

The 2021 WSOP has a long schedule too, beginning in Las Vegas on September 30, and running until November 23. It will be held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino during this seven week stretch. The 2021 WSOP Europe will take over from there, beginning November 19 and running through December 8. Numbers are anticipated to be smaller than previous years, as the Nevada economy is still recovering, but that may make it easier. for you to win that coveted gold bracelet!

A unique addition to the WSOP circuit is the monthly calendar of online WSOP events for both ring and bracelet events. For about two weeks of every month, there is a full schedule of online WSOP events. The circuit, which is traditionally scattered at Caesar’s Entertainment properties around the United States has moved exclusively online. You don’t need to be a resident of New Jersey or Nevada to play, but current law mandates that you must be present in one of those states to participate.

During the month of July, the buy-ins increase, the poker stretches an entire month, and the winner of each event wins a bracelet instead of a ring. This online feature and the fact that it is restricted to only two states, may make it easier this year than in future years for you to be a big winner. Good luck!

Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit

Las Vegas, NV
52
Followers
12
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, DC. Miami, FL. Los Angles, CA. And all of the places in between!

 https://link.medium.com/1MMLxiaLtfb
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series Of Poker#Online Poker#Economy#Poker Online#New Vegas#Entertainment Series#Europeans#Americans#Caesar S Entertainment#Wsop Europe#Online Wsop Events#November#Coveted Gold Bracelet#Fall#July#Running#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
World Series
News Break
Gambling
Related
Gamblingpokernewsreport.com

Poker to Resume Again at Wynn Las Vegas Free of Plexiglass Dividers

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, available poker gaming has been minimal. For months, players were unable to visit a local casino and play due to the social distancing requirements. Once poker was an option once more, it was a bit different, with tables dividing players via plexiglass partitions. In Las Vegas, the vaccination effort has been ongoing, and Wynn Resorts has been able to vaccinate most of its employees. Because of this effort, the operator can now remove the plexiglass separating poker players from each other.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

May Poker Series To Debut From iPoker

IPoker will debut a new tournament festival in the dot-com market at the end of this week with the €1.5 million May Poker Series, the largest series guarantee from the growing online poker network in recent memory. The series will guarantee €1.5 million in prize money spread across 67 events....
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Resorts World Las Vegas to support crypto via Gemini partnership

The as yet unopened Resorts World Las Vegas is to explore the integration of cryptocurrency into the guest experience after partnering with crypto exchange Gemini. The collaboration becomes the “first-ever partnership between Las Vegas casino resort and cryptocurrency exchange,” and will explore future opportunities which would allow patrons to use their Gemini crypto wallet within the integrated resort.
LifestyleWinchester Sun

Welcome to Las Vegas!

I’d had a trip to Las Vegas planned for two years. The one and only time I had ever visited that city had been in the late 1970s, and I had always wanted to go again. So I talked a dear friend into going back with me two years ago. We called ahead and got our plane tickets to fly out at the end of April 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, our trip was canceled. We were told our tickets would still be good whenever we were allowed to fly. We once again planned our trip for the end of April of this year.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Resorts World Las Vegas to allow cryptocurrency but not on the casino floor

Resorts World Las Vegas announced a deal Thursday with Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange company operated by the Winklevoss twins, that would allow customers to utilize use at the $4.3 billion Strip resort. Despite a statement in the announcement that said Gemini and Resorts World would pursue creation and implementation of...
Nevada EntertainmentFox5 KVVU

AREA15 in Las Vegas launches live summer music series

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 announced that it is debuting a live summer music series this morning, titled "A Series," that will run in the art, events and entertainment district's outdoor A-Lot. The series will feature well-known and up-and-coming DJs each Saturday night starting in June and running through September....
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

Best ideas for gambling in Las Vegas

Are you looking to gamble while you’re in Las Vegas? I’ve got a few pointers for you, plus some options you might not have considered!. The hands down best resource for gaming information is Michael Shackleford’s WizardOfOdds.com. On this site, Shackleford lays out the optimal strategy for every casino game and explains the finer mathematical points. Each version of blackjack, for example, has a different strategy. Change a rule — like the house stands on soft 17 — and you have a slightly different basic strategy. Change the game completely — like Blackjack Switch where you play two hands and can switch the second card — and optimal strategy is so radically different that it’s unrecognizable to your average six-deck shoe player. (Note: Shackleford sold this website in 2014, so it's now run by another purchaser, but a lot of the content is his original work.)
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

Carnival games, circus acts, and a few drinks in Las Vegas

If you’ve got some time to kill in the late afternoon, why not try the Midway at Circus Circus? It's not just for the kids! Adults can have tons of fun too. There are tons of carnival-style games like the horse racing game, camel racing game, basektball game, rings to a tick-tack-toe game, etc. etc. The games are $2 a pop, and you may have tons of fun to beating six year-olds (and their dads!) winning those coveted carnival stuffed animals.
Nevada Governmentreviewjournal.com

Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity

Capacity restrictions are coming to an end in Las Vegas casinos. As of May 1, Clark County gaming floors were given the green light to raise occupancy limits from 50 percent to 80 percent. Some casinos also have received special permission from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to do away with occupancy restrictions entirely.
Nevada Lifestylegamblingnews.com

Boyd Welcomes Back Patrons in Las Vegas at 100% Capacity

As COVID-19 measures begin disappearing in Las Vegas and Nevada, Boyd Gaming announced that it is returning to 100% capacity operations for its gaming floors in the state. Full Capacity for Boyd Gaming’s Casino Properties in Las Vegas Now Reality. Boyd Gaming is the latest casino operator to ramp up...
Nevada Lifestylereviewjournal.com

Plexiglass coming down at Las Vegas poker rooms

Poker players are starting to look each other in the eye again. The plexiglass dividers that have been a staple of Las Vegas poker rooms during the coronavirus pandemic have come down this week at several casinos after they were approved to return to 100 percent capacity by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Nevada Businesscdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Caesars cutting back on live entertainment

Entertainment professionals in Caesars Entertainment productions who had endured nearly a year and a half of inactivity had hoped this month would signal reopenings of their shows. Instead, some of those productions are being cut loose. Caesars is “slimming down” its live entertainment offerings, it revealed in a spate of...
Nevada Lifestyletheeagle1069.com

Flights… PSP to Las Vegas

Certainly none of us would even consider ditching family obligations on Mother’s Day!. But if you get an itch to hit Sin City on Mother’s Day, there is a quick way to do it. Starting May 9th 2021, Southwest Airlines will begin non-stop flights between Palm Springs and Las Vegas.
Nevada GovernmentLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas welcomes back trade shows with tobacco expo

As attendees ventured into the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, a security guard checked to make sure people were wearing masks. One man had to be reminded to put his on while another said he didn’t have one. The security guard went to grab a surgical mask from a box near the entrance to give to him.
EntertainmentTravelPulse

Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Headliner Musical Acts

So, what if we told you that you can see four of the world’s biggest musical superstars, in one place, performing separately on multiple nights, over the course of about 14 weeks or so?. Intrigued?. You should be, because the new Resorts World Las Vegas today announced its exclusive, founding...