World Series of Poker is back in Las Vegas 2021

poker Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

While the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP) was delayed and then transformed into a strange online versions of itself, open only to Europeans and Americans who happen to be in New Jersey or Nevada, the event is back! Taking place in the summer during the past few years, it’s again been moved to the fall.

The 2021 WSOP has a long schedule too, beginning in Las Vegas on September 30, and running until November 23. It will be held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino during this seven week stretch. The 2021 WSOP Europe will take over from there, beginning November 19 and running through December 8. Numbers are anticipated to be smaller than previous years, as the Nevada economy is still recovering, but that may make it easier. for you to win that coveted gold bracelet!

A unique addition to the WSOP circuit is the monthly calendar of online WSOP events for both ring and bracelet events. For about two weeks of every month, there is a full schedule of online WSOP events. The circuit, which is traditionally scattered at Caesar’s Entertainment properties around the United States has moved exclusively online. You don’t need to be a resident of New Jersey or Nevada to play, but current law mandates that you must be present in one of those states to participate.

During the month of July, the buy-ins increase, the poker stretches an entire month, and the winner of each event wins a bracelet instead of a ring. This online feature and the fact that it is restricted to only two states, may make it easier this year than in future years for you to be a big winner. Good luck!