Detroit, MI

Rebel Nell Fights Systemic Racism -- Their Jewelry is Proudly Made in Detroit

Tracy Stengel
 20 hours ago

Image courtesy of Rebel Nell.

Rebel Nell does not make ordinary jewelry. It’s hot, it’s hip, it’s gorgeous — and it’s changing women’s lives

For Rebel Nell, fighting systemic racism is nothing new. In 2013, Amy Peterson left her enviable position as the lawyer for the Detroit Tigers to form a non-profit, giving marginalized women a fair and equitable opportunity. Rebel Nell hires woman referred from nine local shelters and trains them to be artisans earning a paycheck. They mentor their employees and help them find housing, continue their education, and get their mojo back.

Rebel Nell started out by using the fallen graffiti from the streets of Detroit and iconic landmarks that were being torn down or refurbished like Joe Lewis Arena, and The Palace of Auburn Hills to make one of a kind wearable art.

Image courtesy of Rebel Nell.

Like the women they serve, Rebel Nell has had to overcome daunting obstacles. The Covid-19 pandemic was one of them. “Legally, we had to shut down all manufacturing for several months,” Amy Peterson said. “I thought there was no way we could survive, but we took one day to get over it and went into planning mode.” She was the only one who could go into the workshop and fill orders during that time.

Luckily, their inventory from late 2019 was their saving grace. It gave them enough revenue to keep everyone on staff, even if it was only part-time. They were also able to provide everyone with laptops to facilitate emotional support and communication.

As so many women in peril must do, Rebel Nell needed to extend their vision. They used their imagination to create a bold and more personal connection to the community by offering to make art from an individual’s personal keepsakes. You know that priceless, yet ever-accumulating art your child makes? Instead of sticking it on the refrigerator or packing it away in the attic, you can now have Rebel Nell craft a timeless and precious necklace, bracelet, or earrings out of it. That tie you cherish from your beloved grandfather can become a pendant or cuff links.

Image of cuff links courtesy of Rebel Nell.

Planning a wedding? The bride and bridesmaids can come in to paint a mural and then Rebel Nell will transform it into jewelry that can be cherished for a lifetime. “One man,” Amy said, “brought in the ribbon from his wife’s wedding bouquet. We turned that into a pendant. It was a thoughtful first anniversary gift.”

Rebel Nell just hired their 31st woman out of the shelters, while graduating many others. They typically have six employees at a time ensuring them transitional employment with a wrap-around supportive team assisting them with emotional support, life skills, and the means to embrace their strengths and define their own future.

Image courtesy of Rebel Nell.

The Rebel Nell retail shop is now open. This is a Motor City go-to shop to support women who face homelessness, have been incarcerated, or are refugees. The store is located at 1314 Holden Street, Detroit, Michigan. If you can’t visit them in person, you can also shop online.

I have two of their signature pendants, which emboldens me every time I wear them. One represents the night my husband and I got engaged in the Motor City, the other reminds me of the indomitable spirit of every woman. I use them both as a talisman to encourage me to be brave, strong, and like Rebel Nell — one of no other kind.

