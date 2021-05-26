Cancel
Omaha, NE

What to Love About Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha

Kimberly Ritter
 17 days ago

If you’re looking for an amazing new adventure while you’re headed to Nebraska, here is why you’ll fall in love with Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kqEj_0a3KlFeJ00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

While you may make a road trip to Omaha with your family to enjoy the famous zoo, did you know that just a short distance away, is another attraction you may never have experienced? Omaha has a beautiful botanical gardens just minutes from the zoo and it is an amazing adventure for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pScii_0a3KlFeJ00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

If you’ve never visited this botanical gardens, here’s a little bit of what it is about. Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha, Nebraska is a living museum of unique four-season plant displays, maintained to the highest standards consistent with environmental stewardship. It provides memorable educational and aesthetic experiences for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJwuX_0a3KlFeJ00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

Escape to an urban oasis of beauty and tranquility to experience the glory of the garden. Discover a hidden sanctuary in the heart of the city. Relax while cultivating your mind in this living plant museum, conveniently located in the beautiful riverfront hills.

With acres of attractions and displays, this truly is an attraction to explore and enjoy for an entire day. Wander around and explore gardens and displays both indoors and out, and take the tram for a small additional charge to see the entire grounds and to learn more about the history of the gardens and how they came to be.

The 50-minute tour is $5 per person and is $3 for garden members. Tickets may be reserved at the front desk upon check-in and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and all riders must wear masks while on the tram.

The weather wasn’t cooperative during our recent visit, however we did visit the beautiful indoor gardens and walked some of the outdoor areas before the rain made visiting further too challenging. The flowers are amazing and every section has so many unique details and amazing displays, it would be a fabulous place to spend an entire day exploring. My teen and tween (who being teenagers often aren’t impressed with much), enjoyed the variety, the beautiful blooms and exploring everything the gardens had to offer.

Wondering what’s in bloom right now? The spring garden is coming to life with bleeding hearts, lilacs, Virginia bluebells, Spanish bluebells, English bluebells, early peony varieties, and other blooms dotting the landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK4k4_0a3KlFeJ00
Kennefick Park OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

While you’re at Lauritzen Garden, be sure to take the stairs across the parking lot for an additional adventure to visit the giant train engines that welcome visitors to Omaha. Kenefick Park has train engines on display including the Centennial No. 6900 – the largest and most powerful diesel-electric locomotive ever built – and Big Boy No. 4023 – the world’s largest steam locomotive.

Lauritzen Gardens is currently requesting guests make timed reservations to allow for social distancing. Make your online reservations here. Masks are currently required in the indoor garden areas or when near others outdoors and the attraction requests that you observe social distancing.

The garden is currently open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. The last entry each day is one hour before closing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MG6rv_0a3KlFeJ00
Lauritzen Gardens in OmahaImage Courtesy of Twokidsandacoupon.com

While you are there, be sure to check out the amazing gift shop with all kinds of beautiful gardening and Omaha merchandise!

In addition to offering a wonderful attraction to visit as a family outing, Lauritzen Gardens Omaha offers educational events, summer camps and more. During designated events, dogs are welcome during Leashes at Lauritzen.

Lauritzen Gardens is conveniently located just north of Interstate 80 and south of Omaha's historic Old Market district. Other destinations in close proximity of the garden include Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, The Durham Museum and Rosenblatt Stadium.

For more information on Lauritzen Gardens and to plan to visit, stop by their website at www.lauritzengardens.org.

This article originally appeared on Two Kids and a Coupon. For more fun and family travel ideas visit them online at twokidsandacoupon.com.

