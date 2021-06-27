Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 5 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0ZgiNNvs00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(BAD AXE, MI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Bad Axe have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bad Axe:

100 Pigeon Rd

Meijer

Phone: 989-623-1442

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

901 N Van Dyke Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 989-269-9506

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
22
Followers
104
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Bad Axe, MI
Government
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
ScienceNewsTarget

CDC admits confirmed link between heart inflammation and covid vaccines

More than 1,200 “rare” cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have now officially been reported in conjunction with the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the victims are 30 years of age or younger and suffer...
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

COVID-19 vaccine benefits outweigh risks, despite rare heart inflammation, CDC

The United States Center for Disease Control Prevention has updated reporting on inflammation of the heart, known as myocarditis and pericarditis, following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. However it still emphasises the vaccines are safe and effective. - Advertisement - It follows a statement from health officials on Wednesday saying they plan...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Here’s what it’s like to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot (from a different vaccine)

Virus expert Joseph Hyser has revealed what it’s like to get a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine. And his third shot came from a different developer than the first two. Business Insider reports that Hyser originally got both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, he got involved in a new COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match study, which looks to see how boosters work and whether or not it’s safe to mix vaccines.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden pleads for more people to get vaccinated | Harris highlights COVID-19 vaccination safety | Novavax COVID-19 vaccine shown highly effective in trial

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. In another move toward normalcy, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said fully vaccinated members and staff do not have to wear masks on the House side – almost a month after the CDC lifted masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people. If you have any tips, email...
IndustryKTEN.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life extended

(KTEN) -- Several states had extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that were due to expire at the end of this month. Now the FDA has authorized an extension of the shelf life of the J&J formula. The increased refrigerated storage time will move from three to four-and-a-half months.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.