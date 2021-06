Sacramento COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Sacramento have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sacramento:

1587 W El Camino Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (916) 568-1667

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

8351 Elk Grove Florin Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (916) 681-7913

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1701 K St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (916) 444-9266

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5333 Elkhorn Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (916) 334-7450

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Phone: (916) 391-1289

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3338 Arden Way CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (916) 480-0351

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

1919 Fulton Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (916) 483-5141

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

3601 N Freeway Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (916) 576-0488

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

6507 4th Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (916) 503-3679

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

7981 E Stockton Blvd Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 916-682-7505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1600 Expo Pkwy Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 916-563-7012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

831 K St Rite Aid

Phone: 916-444-0690

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: : am- : am; Monday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm

1125 Alhambra Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-452-1334

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2801 K St #100 Rite Aid

Phone: 916-441-5252

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: : am- : am; Monday: 08:30 am-5:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:30 am-5:00 pm

5712 Folsom Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-455-6814

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5610 Stockton Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-737-0260

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4980 Freeport Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-457-6247

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1730 Watt Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 916-483-9268

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1309 Fulton Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 916-483-3486

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

9133 Kiefer Blvd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-366-1377

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

7860 Gerber Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-689-8578

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

980 Florin Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-422-7202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

4221 Norwood Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 916-614-9502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

4241 Marconi Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 916-483-8479

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2751 Del Paso Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 916-285-9372

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2211 F St Rite Aid

Phone: 916-930-0244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm

4830 J St Rite Aid

Phone: 916-451-2187

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3320 Arden Way Safeway Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:47 PDT

Phone: 916-483-9574

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1025 Alhambra Blvd Safeway Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:47 PDT

Phone: 916-456-3421

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1814 19th St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 916-492-9977

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2851 Del Paso Rd Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 916-285-8844

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3680 Crocker Dr #100 Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 279-399-9270

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

7960 Gerber Rd Save Mart Phcy

Phone: 916-689-8333

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:15 pm; Tuesday: 9:30 am - 6:15 pm

8250 Power Inn Rd Sams Club

Phone: 916-688-2126

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

2930 Freeport Blvd Ten Acres Pharmacy

Phone: (916) 942-9575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

3521 Del Paso Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-515-1866

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

250 Florin Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-399-0650

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

840 El Camino Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-643-9940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Phone: 916-738-3300

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

1919 Fruitridge Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-457-5733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4200 Arden Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-485-4069

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

4495 Mack Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-399-0860

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2900 Stockton Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-739-1621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2201 Arden Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-929-7341

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1401 Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-440-0953

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

7155 24th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 916-399-9674

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

8270 Delta Shores Cir S Walmart Inc

Phone: 916-665-1011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

6051 Florin Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 916-427-9719

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

5821 Antelope Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 916-729-6162

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

2700 Marconi Ave Walmart Inc

Phone: 916-576-6657

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.