Oakland, CA

Oakland vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0ZLh9i5w00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(OAKLAND, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oakland have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oakland:

2693 Fruitvale Ave

Access Pharmacy

Phone: 510-330-4906

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

175 41st St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (510) 658-3496

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3320 Fruitvale Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (510) 530-3156

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

4100 Redwood Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (510) 531-0602

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2000 Mountain Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (510) 339-8535

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

344 Thomas L Berkley Way

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (510) 832-8384

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-03:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 08:30am-06:00pm

2650 Broadway

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (510) 879-1013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

247 E 18th St

Lucky Phcy

Phone: 510-272-9042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30 am - 4:15 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:30 am - 6:15 pm

5729 College Ave

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy

Phone: (510) 740-1468

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1991 Mountain Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 510-339-2215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

6310 College Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-985-0017

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

5100 Broadway

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-285-0790

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3550 Fruitvale Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 510-336-9305

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3250 Lakeshore Ave STE B

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-271-0843

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

301 E 18th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-271-0103

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5809 Foothill Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-564-0404

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3434 High St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-261-1984

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3232 Foothill Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-261-4552

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5055 Telegraph Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-595-3605

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3009 Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-285-0213

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

3400 Telegraph Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-597-0458

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

8102 International Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 510-633-3044

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 11

Mayra Segovia
06-13

they send you to dangerous places foothill fruvale you might get robbed. nowhere in Oakland is safe.

Reply(2)
3
 

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
812
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

