MLB

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 54 minutes ago

The MLB season is well underway. So get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s action, check out the MLB games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.

Big Game Recap: The Atlanta Braves’ offense exploded for a whopping seven home runs — including grand slams from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza — as they rolled to a 20-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. It was proper payback and then some after Thursday’s 6-4 loss. Check out Sportsnaut’s full MLB roundup now.

MLB games today: Saturday, May 22

Here are all the MLB matchups today.

Game Time (ET) TV
White Sox @ Yankees 1:05 PM NBCSCH, YES
Diamondbacks @ Rockies 3:10 PM BSAZ, ATTR
Orioles @ Nationals 4:05 PM MSN2, MASN
Astros @ Rangers 4:05 PM ATTH, BSSW
Tigers @ Royals 4:10 PM BSDET, BSKC
Twins @ Indians 4:10 PM BSNO, BSGL
Pirates @ Braves 4:10 PM ATTP, BSSE
Mets @ Marlins 4:10 PM WPIX, BSFL
Brewers @ Reds 4:10 PM BSWI, BSOH
Dodgers @ Giants 7:15 PM FOX
Cubs @ Cardinals 7:15 PM FOX
Red Sox @ Phillies 7:15 PM FOX
Rays @ Blue Jays 7:37 PM BSSUN, SNET-1
Mariners @ Padres 8:40 PM RSNW, BSSD
Athletics @ Angels 10:07 PM NBCSCA, BSW

MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 22)

  • Adbert Alzolay , SP, Chicago Cubs
  • Shohei Ohtani, 1B, Los Angeles Angels
  • Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
  • J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox

The Best MLB Bets Today (May 22)

  • New York Yankees (+102 run line) over Chicago White Sox
  • Cleveland Indians (-162) over Minnesota Twins
  • Chicago Cubs (-103) over St. Louis Cardinals
  • San Diego Padres (+108 run line) over Seattle Mariners
MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking
MLB Schedule

Sunday, May 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Orioles @ Nationals 1:05 PM MSN2, MASN
White Sox @ Yankees 1:05 PM NBCSCH, YES
Red Sox @ Phillies 1:05 PM NESN, NBCSP
Rays @ Blue Jays 1:07 PM BSSUN, SNET-1
Twins @ Indians 1:10 PM BSNO, BSGL
Mets @ Marlins 1:10 PM WPIX, BSFL
Brewers @ Reds 1:10 PM BSWI, BSOH
Pirates @ Braves 1:20 PM ATTP, BSSE
Tigers @ Royals 2:10 PM BSDET, BSKC
Astros @ Rangers 2:35 PM ATTH, BSSW
Diamondbacks @ Rockies 3:10 PM BSAZ, ATTR
Dodgers @ Giants 4:05 PM SNLA, NBCSBA
Athletics @ Angels 4:07 PM NBCSCA, BSW
Mariners @ Padres 4:10 PM RSNW, BSSD
Cubs @ Cardinals 7:08 PM ESPN
MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

Sportsnaut

