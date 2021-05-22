MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets
The MLB season is well underway. So get prepped for the day with a recap of yesterday’s action, check out the MLB games today, and spot top fantasy and betting picks available right now.
Big Game Recap: The Atlanta Braves’ offense exploded for a whopping seven home runs — including grand slams from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ehire Adrianza — as they rolled to a 20-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. It was proper payback and then some after Thursday’s 6-4 loss. Check out Sportsnaut’s full MLB roundup now.
MLB games today: Saturday, May 22
Here are all the MLB matchups today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|White Sox @ Yankees
|1:05 PM
|NBCSCH, YES
|Diamondbacks @ Rockies
|3:10 PM
|BSAZ, ATTR
|Orioles @ Nationals
|4:05 PM
|MSN2, MASN
|Astros @ Rangers
|4:05 PM
|ATTH, BSSW
|Tigers @ Royals
|4:10 PM
|BSDET, BSKC
|Twins @ Indians
|4:10 PM
|BSNO, BSGL
|Pirates @ Braves
|4:10 PM
|ATTP, BSSE
|Mets @ Marlins
|4:10 PM
|WPIX, BSFL
|Brewers @ Reds
|4:10 PM
|BSWI, BSOH
|Dodgers @ Giants
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Cubs @ Cardinals
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Red Sox @ Phillies
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Rays @ Blue Jays
|7:37 PM
|BSSUN, SNET-1
|Mariners @ Padres
|8:40 PM
|RSNW, BSSD
|Athletics @ Angels
|10:07 PM
|NBCSCA, BSW
MLB Daily Fantasy Picks of the Day (May 22)
- Adbert Alzolay , SP, Chicago Cubs
- Shohei Ohtani, 1B, Los Angeles Angels
- Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals
- J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox
The Best MLB Bets Today (May 22)
- New York Yankees (+102 run line) over Chicago White Sox
- Cleveland Indians (-162) over Minnesota Twins
- Chicago Cubs (-103) over St. Louis Cardinals
- San Diego Padres (+108 run line) over Seattle Mariners
MLB Schedule
Sunday, May 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Orioles @ Nationals
|1:05 PM
|MSN2, MASN
|White Sox @ Yankees
|1:05 PM
|NBCSCH, YES
|Red Sox @ Phillies
|1:05 PM
|NESN, NBCSP
|Rays @ Blue Jays
|1:07 PM
|BSSUN, SNET-1
|Twins @ Indians
|1:10 PM
|BSNO, BSGL
|Mets @ Marlins
|1:10 PM
|WPIX, BSFL
|Brewers @ Reds
|1:10 PM
|BSWI, BSOH
|Pirates @ Braves
|1:20 PM
|ATTP, BSSE
|Tigers @ Royals
|2:10 PM
|BSDET, BSKC
|Astros @ Rangers
|2:35 PM
|ATTH, BSSW
|Diamondbacks @ Rockies
|3:10 PM
|BSAZ, ATTR
|Dodgers @ Giants
|4:05 PM
|SNLA, NBCSBA
|Athletics @ Angels
|4:07 PM
|NBCSCA, BSW
|Mariners @ Padres
|4:10 PM
|RSNW, BSSD
|Cubs @ Cardinals
|7:08 PM
|ESPN
