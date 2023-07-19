MLB games today: Orioles-Rays tops Thursday’s group

Our MLB games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB season slate with live MLB scores . Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest in-season news, MLB standings, and MLB trade rumors .

MLB games today: July 20

There are 10 MLB games today. Thursday’s MLB schedule starts off at 12:20 PM ET, with the Arizona Diamondbacks battling the Atlanta Braves. Fifteen minutes later, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB games today are also headlined by the Baltimore Orioles going toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 PM ET.

What baseball games are on ESPN today?

There are two MLB games on ESPN+ today. The first begins at 12:35 PM ET with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Later at 8:05 PM ET, we’ll see the St. Louis Cardinals battle the Chicago Cubs.

What baseball game is on FOX tonight?

There are no MLB games on FOX tonight. Saturday will see the New York Mets play the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on FS1. Later at 7:15 PM ET, FOX will have the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins.

Apple TV MLB schedule

There are MLB games on Apple TV every Friday, with a choice between two different matchups each week. Here’s the slate of MLB games today on Apple. TV+.

How often is baseball on Apple TV?

July 21 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs – 2:00 PM EST

2:00 PM EST July 21 – San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers – 6:30 PM EST

Peacock MLB schedule

Here are all the MLB games on Peacock in 2023.

July 2 – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles – 12:05 PM EST

July 9 – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals – 12:05 PM EST

July 16 – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates – 12:05 PM EST

July 23 – San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers – 12:05 PM EST

July 30 – Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays – 12:05 PM EST

Aug. 6 – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians – 12:05 PM EST

Aug. 13 – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox – 12:05 PM EST

Aug. 20 – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros – 1:05 PM EST

Aug. 27 – Los Angeles Angels @ New York Mets – 12:05 PM EST

Sep. 3 – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers – 1:05 PM EST

Sunday Night Baseball schedule

Who plays on Sunday Night Baseball? Here’s a rundown of the 2023 MLB schedule on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Info Sunday, June 18 Yankees @ Red Sox 7:10 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sunday, Aug. 20 Phillies @ Nationals 7:10 PM ESPN, ESPN Deportes

When was the 2023 MLB London Series?

The MLB London Series was from June 24-25, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs facing off in the two-game series. This will be the first time MLB is playing games in London since 2019. The 2023 MLB London Series will be played at London Stadium.

When was the MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft started on July 9 and extended through July 11. It was during the All-Star Break, with the 2023 MLB Draft held in Seattle, Washington, and broadcasted on both MLB Network and ESPN.

When is the MLB trade deadline 2023?

The MLB trade deadline is on Monday, August 1. Under the new CBA, Major League Baseball has a flexible trade deadline that it moves around depending on what day of the week is best for the league.

When was the MLB All-Star game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game was played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This was the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule held its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.

MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend

All-Star Futures Game: TBD

TBD All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD

TBD T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN

Monday, July 10 – ESPN MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX

When does the 2023 MLB season start?

The 2023 MLB season started on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.

When is Jackie Robinson Day?

Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15, 2023. The MLB schedule dedicates one day every year to honor Jackie Robinson. On that day, all 30 MLB teams wear No. 42 to honor Robinson. If there are any teams without a game on the MLB schedule for April 15, they will wear No. 42 in their next game.

When do the MLB playoffs begin?

The MLB playoffs will begin in October 2023. While there is no set date for the first day of the postseason, the 2023 MLB season ends on Sunday, Oct. 1. Based on recent history, that’s a sign the playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

What channel is baseball on regular TV?

You can typically find MLB games today on FOX (Saturday), ESPN (Sunday), Fox Sports 1 (Monday), TBS (Tuesday) and MLB Network. You can also find every game on the MLB schedule on MLB.tv, except for games that are blacked out regionally.

How much does MLB.tv cost?

MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.

Yearly package: $139.99

$139.99 Monthly package: $24.99

$24.99 Single team: $119.99

