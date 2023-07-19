Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Sportsnaut
MLB games today: Orioles-Rays tops Thursday’s group
By Matt Johnson,
1 day ago
Our MLB games today schedule gives you everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB season slate with live MLB scores . Bookmark. Stay up to date on the latest in-season news, MLB standings, and MLB trade rumors .
There are 10 MLB games today. Thursday’s MLB schedule starts off at 12:20 PM ET, with the Arizona Diamondbacks battling the Atlanta Braves. Fifteen minutes later, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB games today are also headlined by the Baltimore Orioles going toe-to-toe with the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 PM ET.
There are two MLB games on ESPN+ today. The first begins at 12:35 PM ET with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Later at 8:05 PM ET, we’ll see the St. Louis Cardinals battle the Chicago Cubs.
What baseball game is on FOX tonight?
There are no MLB games on FOX tonight. Saturday will see the New York Mets play the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on FS1. Later at 7:15 PM ET, FOX will have the Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins.
There are MLB games on Apple TV every Friday, with a choice between two different matchups each week. Here’s the slate of MLB games today on Apple. TV+.
How often is baseball on Apple TV?
July 21 – St. Louis Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs – 2:00 PM EST
July 21 – San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers – 6:30 PM EST
Peacock MLB schedule
Here are all the MLB games on Peacock in 2023.
July 2 – Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles – 12:05 PM EST
July 9 – Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals – 12:05 PM EST
July 16 – San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates – 12:05 PM EST
July 23 – San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers – 12:05 PM EST
July 30 – Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays – 12:05 PM EST
Aug. 6 – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians – 12:05 PM EST
Aug. 13 – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox – 12:05 PM EST
Aug. 20 – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros – 1:05 PM EST
Aug. 27 – Los Angeles Angels @ New York Mets – 12:05 PM EST
Sep. 3 – Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers – 1:05 PM EST
Sunday Night Baseball schedule
Who plays on Sunday Night Baseball? Here’s a rundown of the 2023 MLB schedule on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
Date
Matchup
Time (EST)
TV Info
Sunday, June 18
Yankees @ Red Sox
7:10 PM
ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, Aug. 20
Phillies @ Nationals
7:10 PM
ESPN, ESPN Deportes
When was the 2023 MLB London Series?
The MLB London Series was from June 24-25, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs facing off in the two-game series. This will be the first time MLB is playing games in London since 2019. The 2023 MLB London Series will be played at London Stadium.
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game was played on July 11 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park. This was the 93rd All-Star Game in MLB history and the first held in Seattle since 2001. The MLB schedule held its All_Star Break from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13.
MLB schedule – All-Star Weekend
All-Star Futures Game: TBD
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game: TBD
T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 – ESPN
MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 – FOX
When does the 2023 MLB season start?
The 2023 MLB season started on March 30. It’s a unique schedule, with all 30 teams set to play on MLB Opening Day for the first time since 1997. MLB is also expanding interleague play, with each team playing 46 interleague games after playing 20 across the MLB schedule this year.
Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15, 2023. The MLB schedule dedicates one day every year to honor Jackie Robinson. On that day, all 30 MLB teams wear No. 42 to honor Robinson. If there are any teams without a game on the MLB schedule for April 15, they will wear No. 42 in their next game.
The MLB playoffs will begin in October 2023. While there is no set date for the first day of the postseason, the 2023 MLB season ends on Sunday, Oct. 1. Based on recent history, that’s a sign the playoffs will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
You can typically find MLB games today on FOX (Saturday), ESPN (Sunday), Fox Sports 1 (Monday), TBS (Tuesday) and MLB Network. You can also find every game on the MLB schedule on MLB.tv, except for games that are blacked out regionally.
How much does MLB.tv cost?
MLB.tv, which allows baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game is available throughout the 2022 MLB season. Here’s a cost breakdown for each MLB.TV package and there is a free trial. It’s a relatively solid deal that allows fans to watch nearly every game on the MLB schedule.
Comments / 0