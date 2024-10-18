Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Current GA

    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules

    By Kate Brumback/The Associated Press and Jeff Amy/The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFTv2_0wCJFmpv00

    ATLANTA — National and state Republicans on Thursday appealed a judge’s ruling that said seven election rules recently passed by Georgia’s State Election Board are “illegal, unconstitutional and void.”

    The Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party are appealing a ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox, who ruled Wednesday that the State Election Board did not have the authority to pass the rules and ordered it to immediately inform all state and local election officials that the rules are void and not to be followed.

    The rules that Cox invalidated include three that had gotten a lot of attention — one that requires that the number of ballots be hand-counted after the close of polls and two that had to do with the certification of election results.
    In a statement Thursday announcing the appeal. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley accused Cox of “the very worst of judicial activism.”

    “By overturning the Georgia State Election Board’s commonsense rules passed to safeguard Georgia’s elections, the judge sided with the Democrats in their attacks on transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our elections,” Whatley said. “We have immediately appealed this egregious order to ensure commonsense rules are in place for the election — we will not let this stand.”

    Alex Kaufman, a lawyer for the state Republican Party, said Thursday that the party filed an emergency notice of appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court.
    The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Eternal Vigilance Action, an organization founded and led by former state Rep. Scot Turner, a Republican. The suit argued that the State Election Board overstepped its authority in adopting the rules.

    “Seeing the Republican Party argue that unelected bureaucrats should have the power to make new law is certainly a departure from traditional conservative values,” Turner wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “But we expected them to appeal and are prepared to fight on behalf of reining in this administrative-state power grab as long as we need to.”

    The ruling was hailed as a victory by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say rules the State Election Board has passed in recent months could be used by allies of Donald Trump to cast doubt on results if the former president loses the presidential election to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Recent appointments to the five-member board have put three Trump-endorsed Republicans in the majority. They have passed new rules over the objections of the board’s lone Democrat and the nonpartisan chair.

    County election officials from around the state — the people who run the elections — have voiced concerns over the flood of new rules taking effect so close to Election Day.

    The other rules Cox said are illegal and unconstitutional are ones that: require someone delivering an absentee ballot in person to provide a signature and photo ID; demand video surveillance and recording of ballot drop boxes after polls close during early voting; expand the mandatory designated areas where partisan poll watchers can stand at tabulation centers; and require daily public updates of the number of votes cast during early voting.

    One rule that the judge overturned required that three separate poll workers count the number of Election Day ballots by hand to make sure the number of paper ballots matches the electronic tallies on scanners, check-in computers and voting machines.

    Georgia voters make selections on a touchscreen voting machine that prints a paper with a human-readable list of the voter’s choices as well as a QR code. The voter puts that ballot in a scanner, which records votes. The hand-count would be of the paper ballots — not the votes.

    Critics, including many county election officials, argued that a hand-count could slow the reporting of results and burden poll workers at the end of an already long day. They also said there isn’t enough time for adequate training.

    The rule’s supporters argued the count would take extra minutes, not hours. They also noted that scanner memory cards with vote tallies could be sent to county offices while the hand-count is completed so reporting of results wouldn’t be slowed.

    Cox wrote that the rule “is nowhere authorized” by Georgia laws, which “proscribe the duties of poll officers after the polls close. Hand counting is not among them.”
    Two other new rules that Cox invalidated were passed by the State Election Board in August and have to do with certification. One provides a definition of certification that includes requiring county officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying results, but it does not specify what that means. The other includes language allowing county election officials “to examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections.”

    Supporters argued those rules are necessary to ensure the accuracy of the vote totals before county election officials sign off on them. Critics said they could be used to delay or deny certification.

    This story available through a partnership with The Associated Press and the Institute for NonProfit News funded by The Knight Foundation.

    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    idaho user
    11h ago
    liberal democrats cooking the books
    NM Independent
    1d ago
    Too bad. You will lose again scum.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'No authority': Georgia election board loses again in court as judge strikes down 7 rules
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Federal judge orders Alabama to reverse program that purged more than 3,000 names from state voter rolls
    CNN4 days ago
    Georgia judge blocks election rule requiring hand counting of ballots
    CBS News5 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent3 days ago
    Former Trump lawyer punches major hole in plan to contest the 2024 election
    Raw Story21 days ago
    Texas blasted for Arch Manning decision
    Next Impulse Sports12 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Trump May Have Just Handed Jack Smith a Massive Win
    The New Republic25 days ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 166 candidates
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Bill Clinton jokes about Trump ‘enemy from within’ remarks: ‘I want him to transfer me to Guantánamo’
    The Hill2 days ago
    ‘Morning Joe’ Tells Viewers Trump Is ‘Preparing for Civil War’
    TheDailyBeast13 days ago
    Donald Trump Suggests Kamala Harris Voters Could Be Physically ‘Hurt’ At Wisconsin Rally
    NewsOne13 days ago
    Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz each donated $2.5 million to a pro-Donald Trump super PAC
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Trump, Harris paying very close attention to Nevada: Connell McShane
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Social Security will send two checks for some recipients in November
    ESPN 6902 days ago
    Republicans Turned Out in Greater Numbers Than Democrats in Virginia During First Two Weeks of Early Voting
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Federal judge allows documents in Trump election interference case to be released
    Scripps News2 days ago
    South Florida man admits paying undercover agent for assassination after business and $1m 'stolen'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    9 People Who Don't Qualify for Social Security (Are You One?)
    FinanceBuzz1 day ago
    Ga. students take to streets to protest 'dehumanizing' voting law that criminalizes handing out water
    NBC News1 day ago
    Wells Fargo class action claims data breach impacted customer info
    topclassactions.com2 days ago
    A statement from 60 Minutes
    CBS News4 hours ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Opinion: Trump said so many stupid things this week, I decided to just round them up
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump Goes on Bonkers, Profanity-Laden Rant to a Room Full of Priests
    The New Republic2 days ago
    What will Harris and Walz do to America? Take a look.
    USA TODAY3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy