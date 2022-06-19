NHL games today: TV schedule for the Stanley Cup Final

The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as well as highlight other key dates throughout the season. For now, here’s your daily hockey schedule.

NHL games today: Sunday, June 19

There are no NHL games today. The Stanley Cup Final schedule resumes on Monday, June 20 with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is on ABC. Monday’s Lightning vs Avalanche game is at 8 PM EST, with fans also able to watch on CBC, ESPN+ and SN.

Recapping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Colorado overcame a long break to win the first game of the series. Tied 3-3 in overtime, Andre Burakovsky delivered the game-winning goal to deliver the Avalanche’s first Stanley Cup Finals game win in years.

In Game 2, it was a full-on Avalanche from the start. Colorado jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, extending the lead to 5 in the second, and closed out with a 7-0 shutout. Both Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals apiece and Darcy Kuemper had 16 saves to finagle the bagel.

Check below for details on the 2022 NHL playoff schedule.

NHL Schedule

2022 NHL Playoff schedule

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Here is the full Stanley Cupp final schedule for the best-of-seven series between the Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning. We’ve also included how to watch the Stanley Cup final.

Game Date Matchup Time TV Info Game 2 Saturday, June 18 Lightning @ Avalanche 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ Game 3 Monday, June 20 Avalanche @ Lightning 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ Game 4 Wednesday, June 22 Avalanche @ Lightning 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ Game 5* Friday, June 24 Lightning @ Avalanche 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ Game 6* Sunday, June 26 Avalanche @ Lightning 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ Game 7* Tuesday, June 28 Lightning @ Avalanche 8:00 PM ET ABC, SN, CBC, TVA, ESPN+ * = IF NECESSARY

How to watch the NHL Playoffs

The entire NHL Playoff schedule will be split among ABC, ESPN, TNT, and TBS in 2022. For those in Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs can be watched live on CBC TV or streamed through CBCSports.ca.

When are the Stanley Cup finals?

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final will begin on June 15, shortly after the NHL Playoff conference finals. The NHL playoff schedule will end no later than June 30.

2021 Stanley Cup winners

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the reigning Stanley Cup champions. They are the first back-to-back Stanley Cup champions since the 2016-’17 Pittsburgh Penguins. After winning the Eastern Conference finals, Tampa Bay will have a shot at history with a three-peat in the Stanley Cup Final.

Only five teams have won the Stanley Cup in three consecutive years. The 1979-’83 New York Islanders won four consecutive years, tying the Montreal Canadiens’ four-peat from 1976-’79. The NHL record for most consecutive Stanley Cup championships is five, set by the Montreal Canadiens (1955-’60).

When will the next NHL season start?

The schedule for the upcoming NHL season will be announced on either the third Tuesday or Thursday of June. Until then, we can only speculate on when the 2022-2023 schedule will begin. Since this past season began on Oct. 12, it is a safe bet to assume the next season will commence in the second week of October.

How many games in the NHL season? Many fans wonder how long is the hockey season? Similar to the NBA, the NHL season lasts 82 games and takes place each year between October and June.

When is the NHL Draft?

Once the NHL season is complete and a Stanley Cup champion has been decided for the 2021-2022 season, franchises will switch their focus to the off-season. Which includes the all-important 2022 NHL draft. The annual seven-round event takes place between July 7 and July 8.

When is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2021-2022 NHL trade deadline occurred on March 21, 2022. Next season’s trade deadline will not be set until June, however, chances are it will happen in the third week of March in 2023.

When is the NHL all-star game?

The annual NHL all-star game took place on February 5 and featured the Metropolitan Division beating the Central Division 5-3. The date for next season’s NHL all-star event will be decided when the schedule for the new league year is created in June.

