NBA

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7Vml_0Y1MvWcc00

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is over, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding.

Last Big Game Recap: Ja Morant scored 35 points in an epic duel with Stephen Curry as the Memphis Grizzlies blew a late lead but still topped the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime on Friday night. The win in the Western Conference’s last play-in contest gave Memphis the eighth and final playoff berth. Check out Sportsnaut’s game recap now.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA news & rumors

NBA Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Game Time (ET) TV
Heat @ Bucks
(Round 1 Game 1) 		2:00 PM ESPN
Mavericks @ Clippers
(Round 1 Game 1) 		4:30 PM ESPN
Celtics @ Nets
(Round 1 Game 1) 		8:00 PM ABC
Blazers @ Nuggets
(Round 1 Game 1) 		10:30 PM ESPN

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & Finals champion

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (May 22)

  • Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks
  • Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Also Read:
2021 NBA Playoffs odds: Underdogs with huge upset potential
2021 NBA Playoffs odds: Underdogs with huge upset potential

The Best NBA Bet Today (May 22)

  • Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) over Los Angeles Clippers
  • Denver Nuggets (-114) over Portland Trail Blazers

Related: 10 Tallest NBA Players Ever: Including Tacko Fall and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XixVM_0Y1MvWcc00

NBA Schedule

Sunday, May 23

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ 76ers
(Round 1 Game 1) 		1:00 PM TNT
Lakers @ Suns
(Round 1 Game 1) 		3:30 PM ABC
Hawks @ Knicks
(Round 1 Game 1) 		7:00 PM TNT
TBD @ Jazz
(Round 1 Game 1) 		TBD TNT

Monday, May 24

Game Time (ET) TV
Heat @ Bucks
(Round 1 Game 2) 		7:30 PM TNT
Blazers @ Nuggets
(Round 1 Game 2) 		10:00 PM TNT

Tuesday, May 25

Game Time (ET) TV
Celtics @ Nets
(Round 1 Game 2) 		7:30 PM TNT
Lakers @ Suns
(Round 1 Game 2) 		10:00 PM TNT
Mavericks @ Clippers
(Round 1 Game 2) 		10:30 PM NBA TV

Wednesday, May 26

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD @ Sixers
(Round 1 Game 2) 		7:00 PM NBA TV
Hawks @ Knicks
(Round 1 Game 2) 		7:30 PM TNT
TBD @ Jazz
(Round 1 Game 2) 		10:00 PM TNT

Thursday, May 27

Game Time (ET) TV
Bucks @ Heat
(Round 1 Game 3) 		7:30 PM TNT
Suns @ Lakers
(Round 1 Game 3) 		10:00 PM TNT
Nuggets @ Blazers
(Round 1 Game 3) 		10:30 PM NBA TV

Friday, May 28

Game Time (ET) TV
Knicks @ Hawks
(Round 1 Game 3) 		7:00 PM ESPN
Nets @ Celtics
(Round 1 Game 3) 		8:30 PM ABC
Clippers @ Mavericks
(Round 1 Game 3) 		9:30 PM ESPN
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: A final update heading into the playoffs
NBA Power Rankings: A final update heading into the playoffs

