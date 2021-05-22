NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets
If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is over, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding.
Last Big Game Recap: Ja Morant scored 35 points in an epic duel with Stephen Curry as the Memphis Grizzlies blew a late lead but still topped the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime on Friday night. The win in the Western Conference’s last play-in contest gave Memphis the eighth and final playoff berth. Check out Sportsnaut’s game recap now.
NBA Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22
Here are the latest NBA matchups:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Heat @ Bucks
(Round 1 Game 1)
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
| Mavericks @ Clippers
(Round 1 Game 1)
|4:30 PM
|ESPN
| Celtics @ Nets
(Round 1 Game 1)
|8:00 PM
|ABC
| Blazers @ Nuggets
(Round 1 Game 1)
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (May 22)
- Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks
- Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers
- Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
2021 NBA Playoffs odds: Underdogs with huge upset potential
The Best NBA Bet Today (May 22)
- Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) over Los Angeles Clippers
- Denver Nuggets (-114) over Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Schedule
Sunday, May 23
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| TBD @ 76ers
(Round 1 Game 1)
|1:00 PM
|TNT
| Lakers @ Suns
(Round 1 Game 1)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
| Hawks @ Knicks
(Round 1 Game 1)
|7:00 PM
|TNT
| TBD @ Jazz
(Round 1 Game 1)
|TBD
|TNT
Monday, May 24
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Heat @ Bucks
(Round 1 Game 2)
|7:30 PM
|TNT
| Blazers @ Nuggets
(Round 1 Game 2)
|10:00 PM
|TNT
Tuesday, May 25
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Celtics @ Nets
(Round 1 Game 2)
|7:30 PM
|TNT
| Lakers @ Suns
(Round 1 Game 2)
|10:00 PM
|TNT
| Mavericks @ Clippers
(Round 1 Game 2)
|10:30 PM
|NBA TV
Wednesday, May 26
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| TBD @ Sixers
(Round 1 Game 2)
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
| Hawks @ Knicks
(Round 1 Game 2)
|7:30 PM
|TNT
| TBD @ Jazz
(Round 1 Game 2)
|10:00 PM
|TNT
Thursday, May 27
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Bucks @ Heat
(Round 1 Game 3)
|7:30 PM
|TNT
| Suns @ Lakers
(Round 1 Game 3)
|10:00 PM
|TNT
| Nuggets @ Blazers
(Round 1 Game 3)
|10:30 PM
|NBA TV
Friday, May 28
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
| Knicks @ Hawks
(Round 1 Game 3)
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
| Nets @ Celtics
(Round 1 Game 3)
|8:30 PM
|ABC
| Clippers @ Mavericks
(Round 1 Game 3)
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
