NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

If you’re seeking when and where to watch NBA games today, you’ve come to the right place. The 2020-21 regular season is over, and there are some fascinating storylines unfolding.

Last Big Game Recap: Ja Morant scored 35 points in an epic duel with Stephen Curry as the Memphis Grizzlies blew a late lead but still topped the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime on Friday night. The win in the Western Conference’s last play-in contest gave Memphis the eighth and final playoff berth. Check out Sportsnaut’s game recap now.

NBA Playoff games today: Saturday, May 22

Here are the latest NBA matchups:

Game Time (ET) TV Heat @ Bucks

(Round 1 Game 1) 2:00 PM ESPN Mavericks @ Clippers

(Round 1 Game 1) 4:30 PM ESPN Celtics @ Nets

(Round 1 Game 1) 8:00 PM ABC Blazers @ Nuggets

(Round 1 Game 1) 10:30 PM ESPN

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks (May 22)

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks

PG, Dallas Mavericks Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers

SG, Los Angeles Clippers Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

The Best NBA Bet Today (May 22)

Dallas Mavericks (+5.5) over Los Angeles Clippers

over Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets (-114) over Portland Trail Blazers

NBA Schedule

Sunday, May 23

Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ 76ers

(Round 1 Game 1) 1:00 PM TNT Lakers @ Suns

(Round 1 Game 1) 3:30 PM ABC Hawks @ Knicks

(Round 1 Game 1) 7:00 PM TNT TBD @ Jazz

(Round 1 Game 1) TBD TNT

Monday, May 24

Game Time (ET) TV Heat @ Bucks

(Round 1 Game 2) 7:30 PM TNT Blazers @ Nuggets

(Round 1 Game 2) 10:00 PM TNT

Tuesday, May 25

Game Time (ET) TV Celtics @ Nets

(Round 1 Game 2) 7:30 PM TNT Lakers @ Suns

(Round 1 Game 2) 10:00 PM TNT Mavericks @ Clippers

(Round 1 Game 2) 10:30 PM NBA TV

Wednesday, May 26

Game Time (ET) TV TBD @ Sixers

(Round 1 Game 2) 7:00 PM NBA TV Hawks @ Knicks

(Round 1 Game 2) 7:30 PM TNT TBD @ Jazz

(Round 1 Game 2) 10:00 PM TNT

Thursday, May 27

Game Time (ET) TV Bucks @ Heat

(Round 1 Game 3) 7:30 PM TNT Suns @ Lakers

(Round 1 Game 3) 10:00 PM TNT Nuggets @ Blazers

(Round 1 Game 3) 10:30 PM NBA TV

Friday, May 28

Game Time (ET) TV Knicks @ Hawks

(Round 1 Game 3) 7:00 PM ESPN Nets @ Celtics

(Round 1 Game 3) 8:30 PM ABC Clippers @ Mavericks

(Round 1 Game 3) 9:30 PM ESPN

