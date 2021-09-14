15 Miami Pop-Ups To Know About Right Now

Miami’s current pop-up scene requires some serious organizational skills and a sophisticated spreadsheet to keep up with. It seems like every week there’s something delicious being cooked outside a brewery. And because the last thing you need in your life is another spreadsheet, we made a guide to the many Miami pop-ups that’ve caught our eye, and won over our stomachs.
Small plates have their perks. It can be fun to try a bunch of different things and pretend you’re a Roman emperor for roughly 45 minutes. But sometimes you don’t feel like spending $16 to fight over a grilled octopus tentacle the size of a No. 2 pencil, only to end up at the nearest drive-thru an hour later because you’re kind of still hungry. But as more and more restaurants have moved to serving small plates over the years, it can be surprisingly hard to find a place where a single plate of food is enough for an actual adult human. But they do exist, and we put some of our favorites on this guide, from a classic Nicaraguan spot for carne asada to the best no-nonsense burger joint in town.
We have complicated feelings about Wynwood. Over the last decade, the (at one point in time) unique arts district has been almost comically over-developed. It has since morphed into less of a cultural epicenter, and more of the place where the most annoying people you know go to drink way, way too much. That said, there are still good things in Wynwood - like some very good restaurants and also these bars, which are the few remaining places we still actually like to drink in the neighborhood.
There are many Haitian bakeries throughout Miami, but this place stands out for its amazing Haitian-style bread and savory puff pastries called pate. You can find it just west of North Miami on 441, and while the bakery can only accommodate about two people at a time on weekday mornings, you’ll regularly see the overflow of customers forming a line into the parking lot. They seem to constantly have fresh loaves of dense, rich Haitian bread coming out of the oven, and it’s hard to not tear into the warm loaf while walking back to your car. Their beef pates, however, are the real draw here and perhaps the best and most consistent in Miami. The thin puff pastry is so fragile that it comes apart in delicate shards as soon as you go in for a bite. The spicy beef filling provides a little wake-up jolt in the morning, while the rich, buttery layers of pastry will keep you satisfied until lunch comes around.
This North Miami Haitian restaurant got its start in a home kitchen where the owner sold her amazingly good griot to Haitian expats hungry for a taste of home. Griot is one of Haiti’s national dishes and consists of chunks of pork marinated in a complex mix of spices called epis, slowly braised (sometimes overnight), and then quickly deep fried before serving. The end result is a mountain of fatty and lean pork pieces that are crunchy on the outside and super tender on the inside. Chez Madame John makes one of the best versions around and each order is made fresh. You can opt for the griot simple, which comes with a side of bannann peze and pikliz, or go for the griot complèt with a side of diri kole - a dish of beans and rice cooked together with cloves.
LA is certainly not Miami when it comes to Cuban food options, but it’s still home to one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing Cuban communities. Although the first sizable wave of Cuban immigrants didn’t come until the 1960s, Cuba’s music had already influenced the city’s social scene through mambo, Latin jazz, and people’s love for the chachachá. Many of these Cuban immigrants also opened successful restaurants, some of which are included in this very guide.
For calendar sticklers and fall purists, this week marks the official end of summer. Congratulations to all who celebrate. For those who aren’t ready for the seasons to change, we have some good news. It’s still a brisk 90 degrees in LA right now, so if you want to get out there and have some fun this week, there are plenty of great events to keep your social calendar filled.
This wasn’t an easy list to make. There were nights we woke up screaming, having dreamed of burgers chasing us along cliffsides, asking why they hadn’t made the cut. Whole days were spent in conference rooms with no food or water and no one going in or out until we came to a consensus. And while some of that might be an exaggeration, you should know that we have eaten a lot of burgers. And we are, in fact, burger experts. So here it is: our list of the 22 best burgers in Chicago. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to know what every single one of these tastes like.
We’re doing a lot this week - like watching Squid Game and coming to terms with the fact that it’s officially fall. On top of all that, there are also tons of fun new things to do and eat right now, including pop-ups, openings, haunted houses, and specials happening across the city.
Though he’s only 22 years old, Jeremiah Josey has already accomplished a lot. He’s worked alongside chefs like Kwame Onwuachi, Marcus Samuelsson, and Christina Tosi. Josey is also diagnosed as autistic, and along with his mother Simone Greggs, wrote a children’s book on autism, Here’s What I Want You to Know. He’s writing a second book, this one about the Black Lives Matter movement. And somewhere in there, he found time to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Dante’s HiFi is a Wynwood bar and “listening room.” This doesn’t mean that everyone is sitting in silence and listening to music (this is Miami after all, a city incapable of silence). But it does mean that this palace has an absolutely spectacular sound system, and a really incredible record collection. DJs take turns spinning songs from that collection, occasionally hopping on the mic to give some context about what they’re playing. And while all this is going on, you can order good cocktails, snack on wasabi peas, and mentally calculate how much money you need to save in order to install these speakers in your own home. Reservations are recommended.
From the lines on the sidewalk, you’d think Taqueria Ramirez in Greenpoint was selling coveted chunky sneakers or square footage to add to your bathroom. It’s better: they’re serving some of the city’s best tacos. This taqueria models itself after Mexico City’s legendary spots, complete with colorful plastic plates, as well as a choricera and comal custom made in CDMX.
If there’s one relationship that’s flourished since the pandemic began, it’s the one with your dog. And after spending months practically attached at the hip, you can’t imagine a meal without them. Thankfully, most SF restaurants with outdoor seating allow you to bring dogs - but some work better than others. Here are a few of our favorite places that have lots of room to eat and drink with your real best friend.
El Chalan is one of the oldest Peruvian restaurants in Miami, and both of its locations - Bird Road and Miami Beach - are still popular among Peruvians to this day. The Miami Beach location, just off Washington Ave, used to be quite a dive but has polished up its interiors to keep up with the ever-increasing roster of fancy Peruvian restaurants in town. Fortunately, however, it’s maintained its classic criollo-style menu. This is one of the best places to get hearty dishes like seco de res - chunks of beef braised in a beer and cilantro sauce - and tallarines verdes with bistec apanado, a favorite Italian-Peruvian pasta tossed in a creamy spinach and basil sauce with a breaded steak cutlet.
Miami has one of the largest concentrations of Peruvian expats in the United States, and as a result there are a lot of Peruvian restaurants here to choose from. Kendall has traditionally been the epicenter of Miami’s Peruvian community, even gaining the nickname of “Kendall Suyo,” a reference to being the fifth suyo, or state, of the Inca Empire. In fact, that’s where my family settled after we left Peru, and we never felt far from home with the selection of cevicherias, pollo a la brasa, chifas, and bakeries in the area.
Eight Chicago restaurant pros recommend where to pick up their favorite Mexican corn snack. In neighborhoods across Chicago, elotes vendors are on corners everywhere. The street vendors are huge parts of the communities they serve, and people have relied on them for fast, inexpensive eats on the go for generations. They’re most commonly found served from push carts in Mexican communities like Pilsen and Back of the Yards, often alongside freshly cut fruit or shaved ice raspados. The dish is so beloved that in recent years it’s appeared on menus across the city, and chefs from all cultures are adding their own twists—from elotes pizzas to salads and even in desserts. Here, eight Chicago restaurant folks share their favorite local elotes.
With roots in Tijuana and Jalisco, the traditional slow-roasted birria de res dish has been reimagined into quesabirria tacos. These tacos manage to be all things all at once: crispy, juicy, and cheesy. And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the consomé made from the stewed meat that becomes a dip for the cheesy tacos. Whether it’s the cheesiness or the crunchiness that’s calling you, check out this list of my eight favorite spots for quesabirria tacos in the city.
It’s really pretty simple. Some nights, all we want is to sit at the bar, alone, and order a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine. It’s one of life’s greatest combinations, and a type of self-care that’s hard to beat (no offense to baths). Still, when you’re looking for the perfect place, there are some factors that guarantee success: a relaxed atmosphere, a nice bar where you can sit, and, of course, great pastas and wines by the glass. Here are nine great options.
Ranchito Mi Peru 2 is a true huarique in Miami - a typical restaurant serving hearty, homestyle dishes. These are typically the most affordable places to eats in Lima, but they’re still popular with every social class. Weekends are the best time to come here for beloved but hard-to-find traditional dishes. Saturday is when they serve the excellent Afro-Peruvian dish called chanfainita, a stew of chopped cow lung with diced potatoes in a spicy ají panca sauce. The bofe (lungs) here are tender and slightly chewy, offering a nice contrast to the powdery potatoes. Sunday specials include another rarely found classic - pachamanca a la olla, an Andean dish of various meats marinated in native herbs, potatoes, corn, and slightly sweet humitas steamed together in a pot.
We Peruvians love our bread and are used to having it every day for breakfast, snacks, and accompanying lunch and dinner. While there aren’t very many Peruvian bakeries in South Florida (and the few that exist mainly specialize in pastries), Kendall’s L’Arte Bianco Bakery fills the void. This is perhaps the only place in all of South Florida where you can regularly buy pan francés rolls, the daily bread of Lima that is said to be the model for a perfectly shaped butt: round with a deep crease down the middle. I typically get at least a dozen to keep in my freezer, and after a few minutes in the toaster oven, you’ll get the crispy crust and soft inside that make this bread a beloved mainstay on Limeños’ tables. The chancay bread here is also excellent - soft and sweet, these eggy rolls feature just a hint of aniseed and make really great hamburger buns.
