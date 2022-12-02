AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and windy
The weekend kicks off with significant rain, though temperatures will stay mild. That will be followed by a brisk and sunnier day on Sunday. Saturday AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and mild. High 57. Sunday Chillier sun. High 45. Monday Milder afternoon. High 48. Tuesday Rainy and breezy. High 53. Wednesday Showers linger. High 55. Thursday Getting gusty. High 50. Friday Storm south? High 44.
