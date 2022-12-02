AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and windy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The weekend kicks off with significant rain, though temperatures will stay mild. That will be followed by a brisk and sunnier day on Sunday.

Saturday

AccuWeather Alert: Rainy and mild. High 57.

Sunday

Chillier sun. High 45.

Monday

Milder afternoon. High 48.

Tuesday

Rainy and breezy. High 53.

Wednesday

Showers linger. High 55.

Thursday

Getting gusty. High 50.

Friday

Storm south? High 44.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg: Winter Weather Outlook

In the latest edition of 'Weather Or Not,' Lee Goldberg talks about what we can expect this winter.

Comments / 44

Aaron
01-15

They say V has ended. Let me make something absolutely clear: it’s only just begun. As a matter of fact, it just got that much bigger. Some people want to go enjoy their lives, whereas others like myself have to deal with the storm that was created in no small part by them to begin with. And they don’t even have the decency to talk in person and say at least I’m sorry. Well, if they’re not sorry, they will soon be.

Reply(2)
18
Abraham Figz
17d ago

It's a norm this irradic weather. Just days ago over 73* last night dropped 30* plus wind. Now he says the temp will crawl back up again...

Reply
2
Sophia Wolf
01-15

Reply(3)
4
 

