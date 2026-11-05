5 of the Most Expensive Restaurants in California for Fine Dining

California is known for its diverse food scene, but some restaurants take fine dining to another level. Across the state, exclusive dining rooms offer elaborate tasting menus, carefully selected ingredients, creative presentations, and personalized service. These experiences often come with prices that put them well above an ordinary restaurant meal.

From Michelin-starred restaurants in San Diego and San Francisco to celebrated dining destinations in Napa Valley and Los Angeles, California has several restaurants catering to guests seeking an exceptional culinary experience.

The cost of dining at these establishments can vary depending on the menu, beverage pairings, and additional charges. Some offer multi-course tasting menus, while others build their reputation around seasonal ingredients and highly detailed preparation.

Quick Guide

State: California

California Category: Luxury Dining and Fine-Dining Restaurants

Luxury Dining and Fine-Dining Restaurants Based On: Restaurant reputations, Michelin recognition, and the pricing information provided in the original article

Restaurant reputations, Michelin recognition, and the pricing information provided in the original article Includes: Addison, SingleThread, The French Laundry, Atelier Crenn, and Somni

Addison, SingleThread, The French Laundry, Atelier Crenn, and Somni Best For: Special occasions, luxury travelers, food enthusiasts, and fine-dining experiences

Special occasions, luxury travelers, food enthusiasts, and fine-dining experiences Note: Restaurant prices, menus, availability, and operating hours can change. Check directly with each restaurant before making reservations.

Restaurant prices, menus, availability, and operating hours can change. Check directly with each restaurant before making reservations. Source: moneyinc.com

Here are five California restaurants known for their premium dining experiences, along with what makes each one stand out.

5. Addison, San Diego

Located inside the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego’s Carmel Valley, Addison is one of California’s most recognized fine-dining destinations. The restaurant earned three Michelin stars, becoming the first restaurant in Southern California to receive that distinction.

Chef William Bradley leads the kitchen, presenting a tasting menu inspired by what the restaurant describes as California Gastronomy. The experience combines modern cooking techniques with regional ingredients, creating a series of carefully prepared courses.

The setting is another part of Addison’s appeal. Guests dine within the upscale resort, surrounded by landscaped grounds, elegant interiors, and garden terraces. The atmosphere makes it a popular choice for travelers celebrating special occasions or looking for a memorable evening.

Dining at Addison requires both time and a substantial budget. Its multi-course format, attentive service, and Michelin recognition place it among the state’s most exclusive restaurants. Visitors should check the latest menu and pricing before booking.

4. SingleThread, Healdsburg

At SingleThread, you dine at one of only a few restaurants in the world holding three Michelin stars and three Michelin Keys. Chef Kyle Connaughton and head farmer Katina Connaughton run the operation together, pairing an eleven-course tasting menu with produce grown on their 24-acre farm in Dry Creek Valley.

The influence of the couple’s time in Japan shows up throughout the meal, with a kaiseki-inspired structure that shifts with the seasons. You won’t find a fixed menu here; what you eat reflects what the farm has that week.

Above the restaurant, you’ll find five guest rooms, making an overnight stay part of the experience for many visitors. Prices reflect this level of ambition, with tasting menus and wine pairings placing SingleThread among the state’s costliest dining destinations.

3. The French Laundry, Yountville

You’ll find The French Laundry housed in a stone building that once served as a French steam laundry in the 1920s. Thomas Keller purchased the property in 1994 and turned it into the restaurant that helped define contemporary American fine dining.

The restaurant holds three Michelin stars in the California guide. You’ll be served a tasting menu that blends French technique with California ingredients, featuring dishes like the salmon tartare cornet and butter-poached pompano.

Expect to pay a base price of $425 per person for the tasting menu. If you’re interested in the monthly black truffle and caviar dinner, you should budget around $1,200 per person.

Securing a reservation takes planning, since demand for tables consistently outpaces availability. You’ll want to book well in advance of your intended visit.

2. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

You’ll find Atelier Crenn tucked into Fillmore Street, holding three Michelin stars under chef Dominique Crenn. This is French fine dining, built around a tasting menu format only.

Expect to pay around $410 per person for the food alone. With wine pairings and service included, your total can reach $1,200 for two.

The tasting menu runs about 14 courses over roughly three hours. Each dish leans toward artistic presentation, reflecting Crenn’s approach to poetic, narrative-driven cuisine.

You’ll need a reservation well in advance, and a deposit is typically required at booking. Seating is limited, and the restaurant operates Tuesday through Saturday evenings only.

If you’re looking for one of the highest-priced dining experiences in the state, this restaurant consistently ranks at the top. Its reputation rests on both cost and culinary technique.

1. Somni, Los Angeles

Somni sits in West Hollywood and holds the title of the most expensive restaurant in California. Chef Aitor Zabala, who trained at El Bulli, leads a tasting menu that runs close to 30 courses in a single seating.

You should expect to pay around $645 per person for the food alone. Add beverage pairings, tax, and tip, and your total can climb toward $1,000 or more.

The dining room seats a small number of guests each night, and doors open at 7:30 p.m. for everyone at once. You won’t get a staggered start here; the experience unfolds on the same timeline for the whole room.

Since opening, Somni has earned a Michelin star and recognition from Forbes. You’re paying for technical precision, rare ingredients, and a level of service built around a single, unified evening.

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What to Know Before Visiting These Restaurants

These five restaurants demonstrate how varied California’s luxury dining scene can be. From Addison’s California-inspired tasting menus to Somni’s experimental multi-course experience, each establishment offers a different approach to high-end dining.

The prices listed in this article come from the supplied draft and should be treated as approximate rather than confirmed current rates. Menus, reservations, beverage pairings, and additional charges may change. Checking directly with each restaurant before booking is the best way to plan your budget.

For travelers interested in combining food with their California vacation, these restaurants can also become part of a larger trip through destinations such as Napa Valley, Sonoma County, San Diego, San Francisco, and the Los Angeles area.