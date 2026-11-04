10 U.S. Cities Ranked Highest for Quality of Life in 2026, According to U.S. News

Choosing where to live involves more than finding an affordable home. Safety, health care, education, employment opportunities, green spaces, and access to cultural attractions can all influence how people experience daily life.

The latest 2026 rankings from U.S. News & World Report highlight 25 U.S. cities that stand out for their overall quality of life. The rankings consider several factors, including safety, affordability, environmental conditions, education, health care, cost of living, and access to cultural amenities.

According to the publication, the rankings draw on research from Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) and other data sources. These factors are organized into five weighted indexes designed to reflect the priorities Americans consider important when choosing a place to live.

Several cities in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington appear among the top 10. Many offer established neighborhoods, access to parks, strong educational institutions, and proximity to major employment centers. However, differences in household income and local living costs show that the highest-ranked communities may not fit every budget.

Quick Guide

State: New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, North Carolina, and Massachusetts

New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, North Carolina, and Massachusetts Category: U.S. Travel, City Guides & Relocation

U.S. Travel, City Guides & Relocation Based On: U.S. News & World Report 2026 Quality of Life Rankings

U.S. News & World Report 2026 Quality of Life Rankings Includes: Passaic, Rockville, Kirkland, Cambridge, Chapel Hill, Malden, Bellevue, Bethesda, Newton, and Brookline

Passaic, Rockville, Kirkland, Cambridge, Chapel Hill, Malden, Bellevue, Bethesda, Newton, and Brookline Best For: People researching U.S. cities, relocation options, lifestyle, and quality of life

People researching U.S. cities, relocation options, lifestyle, and quality of life Note: Rankings and income figures are based on the supplied source material. Conditions, housing costs, and neighborhood experiences can vary. Verify current figures before making relocation decisions.

Rankings and income figures are based on the supplied source material. Conditions, housing costs, and neighborhood experiences can vary. Verify current figures before making relocation decisions. Source:U.S. News & World Report | Applied Geographic Solutions | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Here are the 10 cities that earned the highest positions in the 2026 quality-of-life rankings.

10. Passaic, New Jersey

The 10th best city for quality of life is Passaic, New Jersey. This small city has the lowest median household income on the list at $64,000. It’s a place with a rich history and diverse restaurants and shops, with a fair share of parks.

9. Rockville, Maryland

Rockville, Maryland, is near Washington, D.C., and has a charming selection of boutiques, restaurants, bars, and an abundance of parks and green spaces. It has a median household income of around $126,000 and a strong economy. It’s known to be a great place to live with its historic charm and lively square.

8. Kirkland, Washington

A suburb east of Seattle, Kirkland, Washington, is a gorgeous place to live. It’s right off Lake Washington and has a colorful downtown area with great restaurants, art galleries, and shopping. The median household income is around $153,000, and it’s also a tech hub…………Read full article