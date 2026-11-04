Woman falls asleep on Delta flight from Texas to Mexico City. Then she finds out a flight attendant took pictures of her: ‘I might just post it on Facebook’

Everyone who has taken a flight on their own knows how vulnerable it is to fall asleep next to a stranger.

One Delta customer on TikTok, however, says that it wasn’t even a passenger who made her feel uncomfortable. According to her, it was the Delta flight attendant.

In a recent video on her account, content creator Tasia Jewel (@tasiajewelx) shared details about the incident and asked Delta for support.

What did the Delta flight attendant do?

Jewel says she had just checked into her hotel in Mexico City when she decided to talk about what happened.

“I had the weirdest experience getting off of my flight when I landed in Mexico City,” she says. “I exclusively fly Delta, and I have for years now.”

She says she was exhausted after traveling and attending the Formula One race in Austin.

“I am tired,” she says. “I just went to the Formula One race in Austin, and I didn’t even go home; I stayed in Texas so that I could fly to Mexico City.”

The flight lasted around three hours. Jewel says she slept for roughly half of it.

“I slept for, like, an hour and a half, maybe an hour and 40 minutes,” she says. “I’m getting off the flight, and you know how flight attendants, they all kind of wait and say goodbye to you when you’re exiting?”

That’s when a flight attendant allegedly stops her

“There’s probably a group of three or four male flight attendants, and one of them says, ‘Hey, yo friend, I took a picture of you while you were sleeping,’” she says. “And I literally went, ‘What?’”

According to Jewel, the flight attendant then made another comment.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I might just post it on Facebook,’” she says. “What?”

She says the other flight attendants laughed.

“One of them went, ‘Yeah, she was knocked out,’” Jewel says. “Like, God forbid a girl sleeps, is tired.”

She says the first flight attendant repeated the Facebook comment.

“He said, ‘Yeah, you might see it on Facebook,’” she says. “I literally went, ‘What the —-?’ and just walked away.”

Jewel says she couldn’t believe he told her that.

“I’m sure that he thought that my response should be, ‘Ha ha, yeah, I was so tired. Oh my god, you caught me slipping,’ or whatever,” she says. “No, that is really —- weird to say that you took a picture of someone sleeping.”

She then addressed Delta directly.

“Delta, like, this is an issue,” she says. “This flight attendant needs to be fired, and this needs to be rectified for me, because I felt incredibly unsafe and it ruined my entire day.”

Jewel ended the video with a warning for other women traveling alone.

“Ladies, women, be safe when you’re traveling,” she says. “Thank God I’m meeting people here, so I will be here with a group of people, but just be safe.”

Viewers found it shocking

Viewers in the comments couldn’t fathom a flight attendant acting this way.

“He said WHAT NOW???” one commenter wrote.

“You are not being dramatic. Please keep us updated,” another said.

One viewer even thought they may have interacted with the same flight attendant.

“Girl was he bald lmao I had the same thing happen,” they wrote.

“Omg dm me,” Jewel responded.

Did Delta respond?

Jewel later edited the original video’s caption with an update. She says she spoke with Delta and that the airline opened an investigation into the incident.

“EDIT/UPDATE: I have spoken with Delta & an investigation is in place & they have been nothing but kind in handling the situation!” she wrote.

She also addressed commenters who questioned why she posted the story publicly instead of submitting a complaint directly to Delta.

“& for those saying why I made a video and didn’t submit a claim… I did!” she wrote. “But I know that sometimes those claims can take forever to get across someone’s desk or they don’t get seen at all & pressure from social media is almost always successful believe it or not.”

It’s true that resolving complaints with Delta could take a while. Its website says that the airline will “acknowledge receipt of written customer complaints” within 30 days, and it’ll provide a “substantive response” within 60 days.

However, if an airline doesn’t resolve a customer’s issue, another option is to report it to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). The agency provides an online complaint form customers can fill out, which gets sent to DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection.

Jewel says she’s happy with how Delta has handled the situation so far.

“Delta truly has handled this so well & this is why u choose to fly them!” she wrote. “They take customer safety very seriously.”

Subplot News has reached out to Delta via contact form and Jewel via email for comment.

The post Woman falls asleep on Delta flight from Texas to Mexico City. Then she finds out a flight attendant took pictures of her: ‘I might just post it on Facebook’ appeared first on Subplot News.