Zionsville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work, big-box stores, or leading a team.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in and around Zionsville, IN:

Employer: Wynen's

Wynen's Location: Zionsville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, active job where you greet customers, explain wash options, guide cars safely through the wash, and keep the site clean and safe. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying busy, and talking with people all day.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Zionsville, IN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Customer service role helping shoppers find what they need, picking and processing online orders, and keeping shelves stocked and organized. Comes with access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Zionsville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy auto parts store, manage P&L, grow sales, and build a strong team focused on customer care. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), bonus opportunity, and clear paths to grow your career—great if you love retail and want to run the show.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.