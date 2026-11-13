📅 Swap your puzzles for new ones on Saturday, January 30, 2027 at 9:00 AM at the Ascension St. Vincent Community Room - 207, 1100 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.

In honor of National Puzzle Day, you can:

Bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from January 4–27 between 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM (closed Jan 1 and 18 ).

to from between (closed ). Get 1 ticket per puzzle , up to 10 puzzles per person .

, up to . Use your tickets to pick out “new-to-you” puzzles at the swap on January 30.

Rules:

Puzzles must be in their original box or tin , in good condition , and no older than 10 years .

, in , and . All pieces must be included ; no missing-piece puzzles.

; no missing-piece puzzles. No puzzles with profanity, nudity, or drug/alcohol imagery .

. No wooden baby or toddler puzzles .

. No puzzles accepted outside Town Hall hours, after January 27, or on swap day.

Zionsville Parks and Recreation may keep, donate, or discard puzzles that don’t meet these rules or aren’t swapped.