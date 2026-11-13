📅 Hands-on nature education workshop for adults who teach kids

WILD Ideas for Educators is a one-day workshop on Saturday, February 27, 2027, at 10:00 AM at 250 N 5th Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.

You’ll explore backyard ecosystems using Project WILD activities and learn how the NAAEE Guidelines for Excellence can help you plan strong environmental education programs. Participants will leave with engaging, curriculum-aligned activities focused on wildlife and local ecosystems.

This event is for anyone age 18+ who works with children — including teachers, informal educators, homeschool families, and scout leaders.

Please pack a lunch and a water bottle. The town will share more details as the date gets closer.