📅 Jingle in the Park: Holiday fun for kids 12 and under

Bring the kids out for Jingle in the Park on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM at Lincoln Park, 100 W Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.

Enjoy an evening of festive fun, including:

The annual Lincoln Park lighting (sponsored by Hometown Lawns)

(sponsored by Hometown Lawns) Visits with Santa

Real reindeer up close

up close Holiday crafts and activities

This event is for children ages 12 and under.

Cost is $5 per resident and $7 per non-resident. Space is limited, so plan ahead if you want to go.

A nice way to kick off the season and make some merry memories right in the heart of Zionsville.