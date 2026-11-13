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Zionsville
📅 Jingle in the Park: kids’ holiday night at Lincoln Park
4 days ago
📅 Jingle in the Park: Holiday fun for kids 12 and under
Bring the kids out for Jingle in the Park on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00 PM at Lincoln Park, 100 W Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Enjoy an evening of festive fun, including:
- The annual Lincoln Park lighting (sponsored by Hometown Lawns)
- Visits with Santa
- Real reindeer up close
- Holiday crafts and activities
This event is for children ages 12 and under.
Cost is $5 per resident and $7 per non-resident. Space is limited, so plan ahead if you want to go.
A nice way to kick off the season and make some merry memories right in the heart of Zionsville.
More Info: Calendar • Jingle in the Park
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