📅 Winterfest Open-Air Maker’s Market on Main Street

On Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM, Zionsville is hosting the Winterfest Maker’s Market on Brick Main Street.

Browse one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from a growing number of makers and artists, enjoy food trucks, and take in seasonal music and carolers. The market has been popular, with over 2,000 shoppers in 2025.

If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts and a festive street vibe, mark your calendar and head to Zionsville’s Brick Main Street on December 5.