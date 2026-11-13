undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zionsville
📅 Winterfest Open-Air Maker’s Market on Main Street
4 days ago
📅 Winterfest Open-Air Maker’s Market on Main Street
On Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM, Zionsville is hosting the Winterfest Maker’s Market on Brick Main Street.
Browse one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from a growing number of makers and artists, enjoy food trucks, and take in seasonal music and carolers. The market has been popular, with over 2,000 shoppers in 2025.
If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts and a festive street vibe, mark your calendar and head to Zionsville’s Brick Main Street on December 5.
More Info: Calendar • Open-Air Maker's Market
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.