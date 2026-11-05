Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Zionsville

Zionsville adds new safety barriers for events

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdfMP_1Goaundf00

The Zionsville Police Department now has new vehicle barriers to help keep people safe at community events in Zionsville. The Town of Zionsville bought the barriers with a grant of nearly $150,000 from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to improve safety for everyone who attends local events. Read the full press release: https://www.zionsville-in.gov/Archive.aspx?ADID=2322

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Zionsville - Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Comments