Zionsville adds new safety barriers for events

The Zionsville Police Department now has new vehicle barriers to help keep people safe at community events in Zionsville. The Town of Zionsville bought the barriers with a grant of nearly $150,000 from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to improve safety for everyone who attends local events. Read the full press release: https://www.zionsville-in.gov/Archive.aspx?ADID=2322

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Zionsville - Government