🚌 Zionsville transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles

Zionsville has some solid driving options right now, from full-time trucking to flexible seasonal delivery. If you like being on the road and getting home to your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Zionsville, IN

Salary: Average annual earnings: $86,000 (activity-based pay)

(activity-based pay) Type: Full-time, local

Home daily, steady freight for a single customer, and strong earning potential with safety bonuses and extra pay for stops, detention, tarping, and more. Benefits start quickly, including PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 6+ months trucking experience.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Zionsville, IN

Salary: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable

Great if you want extra money for the season and like working on your own. You’ll deliver packages in your own car, stay active, and get weekly pay with mileage reimbursement. Must be able to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and a 4-door vehicle that meets UPS guidelines.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.