Zephyrhills City Council meeting on Nov. 9

The City of Zephyrhills City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Zephyrhills City Hall (5335 8th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542). Residents may join online via GoToMeeting at this link or by phone at +1 (646) 749-3122, using access code 855-960-693. Meeting agendas and minutes are available at https://www.zephyrhills.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes, and the City Clerk’s office can be reached at 813-780-0000 for questions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Zephyrhills - Government