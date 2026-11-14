Zelienople has steady demand for cleaning and floor-care pros right now. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: B&T Building Services

B&T Building Services Location: Zelienople, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27 per hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with 4% company match, profit sharing

Family-owned company with 30+ years in business, focused on floor care and deep cleaning (stripping, waxing, buffing, carpet extraction). You’ll work 2nd shift, 5 days a week, use a company van and equipment, and get full training on all machines.

If something looks good, apply soon and save the posting so you can find it again later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.