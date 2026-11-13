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Zelienople
📅 Christmas Crafternoon craft workshop in Zelienople
9 days ago
📅 Make 4 handmade Christmas crafts in one afternoon
Take a break from the holiday rush and spend a fun, creative day at Christmas Crafternoon! on November 15, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM at 106 S. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063.
In this workshop, you’ll make four holiday projects:
- Epoxy pour Christmas tree cutting board (about 10" tall) with your choice of epoxy colors
- Interchangeable Christmas countdown sign (about 12" tall) with numbers and a small holder
- Fabric art mosaic in a 5" × 5" frame, with several holiday designs to choose from
- A stitched set of three ornaments to keep or give as gifts
All materials are included for each project.
For more info or questions, contact (724) 991-9304 or visit the event’s website listed for 106 S. Main St., Zelienople.
More Info: Christmas Crafternoon! | Experience Butler County ...
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