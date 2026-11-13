📅 Make 4 handmade Christmas crafts in one afternoon

Take a break from the holiday rush and spend a fun, creative day at Christmas Crafternoon! on November 15, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM at 106 S. Main St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

In this workshop, you’ll make four holiday projects:

Epoxy pour Christmas tree cutting board (about 10" tall ) with your choice of epoxy colors

(about ) with your choice of epoxy colors Interchangeable Christmas countdown sign (about 12" tall ) with numbers and a small holder

sign (about ) with numbers and a small holder Fabric art mosaic in a 5" × 5" frame , with several holiday designs to choose from

in a , with several holiday designs to choose from A stitched set of three ornaments to keep or give as gifts

All materials are included for each project.

For more info or questions, contact (724) 991-9304 or visit the event’s website listed for 106 S. Main St., Zelienople.