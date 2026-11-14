Zeeland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for hands-on roles on 1st shift with solid benefits and room to grow.

Below are several full-time openings you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC (Shoreline Container Zeeland)

New-Indy Containerboard LLC (Shoreline Container Zeeland) Location: Zeeland, MI

Pay: $19.00/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM)

Lead an assembly line team making packaging products, handle paperwork and quality checks, and keep production running smoothly. Good fit if you have factory experience, like coaching others, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, gym reimbursement).

Employer: Plascore

Location: Zeeland, MI

Pay: Starting at $18.90/hr + $1,200 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–2:30 PM)

Build wood crates and skids for shipping, using power tools and measuring lumber to spec. Offers day-one health insurance eligibility, bonus programs, strong PTO, 401k match, tuition help, and family-friendly perks like childcare support.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Zeeland, MI

Pay: $17–$21/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM–2:30 PM)

Run equipment that turns raw core and backer stock into cut-to-size blanks, cutting panels to customer size and keeping materials organized. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, sick time, and PTO after 90 days.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Zeeland plants are hiring often, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.