Zeeland’s engineering scene is busy right now, with local manufacturers investing in automation and product quality. If you’re into hands-on problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ODL, Inc

ODL, Inc Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fully equipped Validation Lab doing real, hands-on testing instead of sitting behind a desk all day. You’ll design and run mechanical tests, build fixtures, analyze data with Six Sigma tools, and write clear reports that shape which products go to market.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time

Estimated annual base pay: $95,000 – $135,000

Lead automation and controls projects that connect CNC equipment and support “lights-out” manufacturing. This senior role blends PLC/HMI work, data and networking, and process improvement, with a strong benefits package (bonus, 401(k) match, stock contribution, and more).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.