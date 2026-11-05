🚧 Zeeland MI: Multiple TIG Welder Openings With $24+/hr Pay

Zeeland’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and skilled welders are in demand. If you like steady hours, clean work, and strong benefits, these TIG roles are worth a look.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Woodward, Inc. Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.04 – $31.25 – $38.46 per hour (based on experience; overtime available)

(based on experience; overtime available) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM (1 week of training on 7:30 AM–3:30 PM)

TIG, MIG, and/or Arc welding on precision parts for energy control solutions. You’ll read blueprints, run and maintain welding equipment, and help keep quality and safety standards high. Strong benefits package with annual bonus eligibility, 401(k) match, stock contribution, 12 paid holidays, and medical/dental/vision from date of hire.

Employer: Woodward, Inc.

Woodward, Inc. Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.04 – $31.25 – $38.46 per hour (based on experience; overtime available)

(based on experience; overtime available) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM (1 week of training on 7:30 AM–3:30 PM)

Same core TIG Welder II role on a day shift: complex TIG work, blueprint reading, equipment upkeep, and continuous improvement. Comes with the same bonus plan, 4.5% 401(k) match, 5% stock contribution, tuition help, and generous time off. Note: the posting mentions a preferred candidate identified, but it’s still listed and viewable.

(Also listed on Indeed here: TIG Welder II – 1st Shift – same job, different site.)

If you’ve got 3+ years of TIG experience and like the idea of steady hours plus strong benefits, this could be a solid move. Take a few minutes to click through, skim the full details, and apply if it feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.