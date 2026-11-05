🏭 Zeeland, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Zeeland’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their teams. Good mix of entry-level roles and higher-paying night and second-shift spots.

Employer: ODL, Inc

ODL, Inc Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time internship (1st shift)

Full-time internship (1st shift) Salary: Not listed

This role is great if you’re in college and want real-world engineering experience. You’ll help with projects, data, and daily operations while building skills in teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $22.70/hr + $1/hr 2nd shift premium, benefits start Day 1

Run and adjust production machines in a cold, fast-paced meat processing plant. Good fit if you have at least 3 months with one employer and some machine or manufacturing experience.

Employer: Zeeland Farm Services, Inc.

Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time, night shift 2-2-3 schedule

Full-time, Pay: $24.00/hr + $2.00/hr night shift premium

Monitor and operate processing equipment, check product quality, and keep detailed logs in an industrial plant setting. Best for someone with mechanical aptitude who’s okay with heights, heavy lifting, and working around equipment and chemicals.

Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC (Shoreline Container)

Location: Zeeland, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7am–3pm)

Full-time, Pay: $17.25–$19.00/hr (based on experience)

Hands-on role folding and assembling boxes, checking quality, and using basic tools. No experience needed, and you get steady hours plus benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.