Zanesville’s retail scene is busy right now, especially on the north side. If you like helping shoppers and keeping shelves looking sharp, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Zanesville, OH (Northpointe Dr)

(Northpointe Dr) Type: Full-time (lead role)

Full-time (lead role) Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Lead the club’s online order pickup area, guide a small team, and help members with orders and self‑checkout. Good fit if you like fast‑paced work, tech tools, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company‑paid education).

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Zanesville, OH (Northpointe Dr)

(Northpointe Dr) Type: Full-time (department lead)

Full-time (department lead) Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Run the meat department, supervise associates, and keep products fresh, safe, and well‑stocked. Great if you have 6+ months meat department or team lead experience and want solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Zanesville, OH (stores around the area; travel to Cambridge at times)

(stores around the area; travel to Cambridge at times) Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour + mileage reimbursement & 401(k)

Stock and tidy shelves for brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Triscuit, and build displays in local grocery stores. You’ll work mostly Tues, Thurs & Sat, use your own car (mileage paid), and stay active on the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—retail roles in Zanesville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.