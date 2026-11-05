🏭 Zanesville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Day-Shift Openings

Zanesville’s making things happen right now—steel, apparel, and healthcare production are all hiring. If you like steady hours and hands-on work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Quanex

Quanex Location: Zanesville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM (4-day work week)

Work in the steel department making Bilco brand residential products in a smaller facility backed by a large company. This role is hands-on—welding, assembling, and moving materials—with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and flexible schedule options.

Employer: 5B's, Inc.

Location: Zanesville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour , weekly pay

, Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM (6:00 AM start when needed)

Help finish custom-decorated clothing by inspecting, trimming threads, folding, and packing garments in a clean, climate-controlled space. You get steady hours, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, employee discount, and a casual dress code; they’ll train you if you bring good focus and a positive attitude.

Employer: Grifols

Location: Zanesville, OH (plasma center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support quality and training in a healthcare production (plasma) center, reviewing equipment checks, documentation, and product release to keep donors and products safe. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with paperwork, computers, and FDA/cGMP rules, and want to grow in a regulated manufacturing/healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer offers training and room to grow, and local experience can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.