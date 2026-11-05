🏥 Zanesville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Zanesville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned techs and caring support staff. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Zanesville, OH

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,323 per week (based on 10-hour shifts)

(based on 10-hour shifts) Start date: 12/07/2026

Open-heart CVOR Surgical Technologist role with day shifts and a 13-week contract. You’ll need 2+ years of recent open-heart experience, BLS, and graduation from an accredited surg tech program; CST is preferred. Expect 4x10s or 5x8s, plus call (including some weekends and holidays) and occasional floating to general surgery.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Zanesville, OH

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $1,835 per week (based on 8-hour shifts)

(based on 8-hour shifts) Start date: 12/07/2026

Another CVOR Surg Tech (Open Heart) contract with a day shift schedule and 13-week assignment. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, housing options, CE, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Zanesville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients at home with medication reminders, mobility, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and immediate start for candidates with caregiving experience, strong communication, and a passion for helping others.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.