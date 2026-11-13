Analog Devices (ADI) ended the recent trading session at $397.97, demonstrating a -2.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.91%.

The semiconductor maker's shares have seen an increase of 1.32% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Analog Devices in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 24, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.89, reflecting a 72.12% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.32 billion, indicating a 40.58% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.88 per share and a revenue of $15.13 billion, representing changes of +65.34% and +37.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Analog Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% higher. Analog Devices presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Analog Devices has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.74 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.44 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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