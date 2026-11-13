Walmart (WMT) closed at $128.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 7.06% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 19, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 3.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $186.52 billion, showing a 3.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.88 per share and a revenue of $751.49 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.09% and +5.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Walmart. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Walmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.89 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.98.

It's also important to note that WMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Supermarkets industry stood at 2.14 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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