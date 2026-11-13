In the latest close session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) was down 4.76% at $347.01. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.91%.

The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 5.82% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Broadcom Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 9, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.82, reflecting a 95.9% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.86 billion, indicating a 93.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.63 per share and a revenue of $105.97 billion, representing changes of +70.53% and +65.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Broadcom Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. At present, Broadcom Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Broadcom Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.7 for its industry.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research