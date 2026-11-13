Friday, November 13, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (V), ExxonMobil Holdings Corp. (XOM) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI +6.5% YoY: Highest in Nearly 4 Years

Today's Featured Research Reports

Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+28.4% vs. +10.5%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company benefits from its strong global brand, extensive payments network and growth in digital transactions, cross-border payments and commercial solutions. Investments in agentic commerce, stablecoin settlement and strategic acquisitions should further strengthen its competitive position.

However, rising client incentives and marketing expenses are pressuring profitability. Uneven cash activity across regions, elevated valuation and persistent regulatory and litigation risks remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)

ExxonMobil’s shares have outperformed the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+12.6% vs. +8.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from low-cost production, an integrated business model and expansion opportunities in the Permian, Guyana and global gas markets. Technological innovation, cost discipline and higher-value products strengthen efficiency and long-term competitiveness.

Yet, exposure to commodity price volatility and changing energy demand remains a concern. Large-scale project execution and the energy transition also pose operational and strategic challenges.

(You can read the full research report on ExxonMobil here >>>)

Pfizer’s shares have underperformed the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+22.8% vs. +33.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces significant patent expiration risks, while its near-term growth outlook remains subdued. Revenue pressure from losing exclusivity on key products could weigh on performance.

However, improving non-COVID product sales, new launches and acquisitions are supporting recovery. Pipeline investments in oncology and obesity offer longer-term growth opportunities, while its recent earnings surprise track record provides some encouragement.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include U.S. Bancorp (USB), Blackstone Inc. (BX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Visa (V) Rides On Cross Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



ExxonMobil's (XOM) Permian Basin and Guyana Assets Aid Growth



Pfizer's (PFE) New & Acquired Drugs to Boost Growth Amid LOE Headwinds



Featured Reports

Growth in Crypto Assets, Volatility Drives Growth at Coinbase

Per the Zacks analyst, Coinbase is set to gain from growing number of crypto assets and acceptance of digital assets as a banking service. Yet, decline in the market price of crypto assets concern.

AAON (AAON) Benefits From Data Center Demand and Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, AAON benefits from growing data center cooling needs and differentiated HVAC products. Pricing actions, higher throughput and cost efficiencies strengthen margins.

Fund-Raising Ability Aids Blackstone (BX) Despite Private Credit Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackstone's fundraising capability and diversified investment strategies will support profitability amid elevated costs, market-sensitive realizations and private credit woes.

Organic Growth Supports U.S. Bancorp (USB), Rising Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, U.S. Bancorp's loan and deposit growth, driven by deeper customer relationships and healthy commercial pipelines, aids its financials. Yet, rising expenses remain a concern.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TMTT Sales Amid Unfavorable FX

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiated therapies, positive pivotal trial data and favorable real-world outcomes drive Edward's TMTT arm. However, foreign exchange volatility remains a concern.

Strong Hybrid and Motorcycle Sales Fuel Honda's (HMC) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, rising hybrid demand in North America and robust motorcycle sales in emerging markets support Honda's growth prospects and upbeat fiscal 2027 outlook.

Snap-on (SNA) Benefits From Robust Critical Industries Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap-on's strong critical industries momentum, rising demand for precision torque solutions and expanding customized offerings support sales growth and margin expansion.

New Upgrades

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Rides on Solid Demand in Data Center Testing

Per the Zacks analyst, growing demand for data center testing and high-speed Ethernet solutions is expected to drive VIAVI's top line. Rising AI infrastructure investments are a tailwind

Digital Remittance Adoption and Product Innovation Aid Remitly (RELY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Remitly benefits from growing digital remittance adoption, rising transfer volumes and improving margins. Moreover, new payment products and a wider global network drive growth.

Expedia Group (EXPE) Gains From B2B Growth and AI Efficiencies

Per Zacks Analyst, Expedia Group is leveraging its expanding B2B network, loyalty ecosystem and AI-driven efficiencies to boost bookings, improve margins and support long-term growth.

New Downgrades

Rise in Accounts Receivables, Weather Fluctuations Ail CWCO

Per the Zacks analyst, CWCO's performance can be adversely impacted by delays in the collection of accounts receivables, and weather fluctuations during the second half of the year reducing demand.

AI Monetization Risk & Margin Pressure Ail Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Thomson Reuters faces AI monetization uncertainty amid rising investment costs. Margin growth remains dependent on cost control and effective execution of planned savings.

Zillow (ZG) Plagued by Soft Housing Demand, Elevated Mortgage Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, Zillow remains plagued by mounting risks from weak housing demand and elevated mortgage rates, while declining site visits threaten lead generation and advertising returns.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research