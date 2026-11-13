Applied Materials, Inc.AMAT emphasized accelerating artificial intelligence-driven semiconductor demand during its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, projecting another record year in 2027 as customers expand advanced chipmaking capacity.

Management highlighted opportunities in leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging while acknowledging supply-chain bottlenecks and cleanroom availability as constraints on industry growth.

AMAT Expects Strong Wafer Fab Equipment Growth

President and CEO Gary Dickerson expects wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending to increase more than 30% year over year in 2027, with Applied positioned to outperform the broader market.

Dickerson identified advanced foundry-logic, DRAM and packaging as the principal growth drivers. Together, these areas are expected to account for approximately 75% of WFE growth through 2030.

CFO Brice Hill reinforced the demand outlook, noting that leading-edge logic and DRAM fabs are operating at full utilization. Management also anticipates renewed investment in mature-node technologies during 2027.

Applied Issues Strong Fiscal Q1 Guidance

Applied projects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $11.1 billion, plus or minus $500 million, representing 58% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP earnings are projected at $4.35 per share, plus or minus 20 cents. Semiconductor Systems revenues are expected to reach approximately $8.7 billion, while Applied Global Services (AGS) should generate $2 billion.

Hill expects non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 50.8%. The guidance follows fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $4.16 per share and revenues of $10.41 billion, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 and $10.29 billion, respectively.

Applied Materials, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Applied Materials, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

AMAT Addresses Manufacturing Capacity Constraints

Management identified manufacturing capacity and component availability as critical considerations amid strengthening equipment demand.

Hill disclosed plans to double systems output from fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 levels by 2028 and more than double manufacturing and laboratory capacity by 2030.

During questioning from Bernstein, Hill acknowledged that first-quarter guidance would have been slightly higher without component constraints. However, he characterized the impact as limited and expects sequential output increases throughout fiscal 2027.

Applied Targets Advanced Packaging Opportunities

Dickerson expects advanced packaging revenues to grow approximately 90% in calendar 2026, supported by high-bandwidth memory and increasingly complex chip architectures.

The company also anticipates inspection and metrology revenue growth exceeding 50% during calendar 2026, reflecting demand for improved manufacturing yields.

During Citi's questioning about evolving DRAM architectures, Dickerson explained that transitions toward 4F2 and three-dimensional DRAM expand Applied's addressable market and strengthen its competitive positioning. He emphasized deep customer collaboration across emerging memory technologies.

AMAT Expands Services and Research Partnerships

Hill expects AGS revenue growth of approximately 15% annually over the longer-term horizon, supported by installed-base expansion and increasing service revenue per tool.

Dickerson highlighted more than 37,000 equipment chambers connected to Applied's AIx platform, which supports predictive maintenance, manufacturing efficiency and yield improvement.

Applied also expanded its EPIC research ecosystem to 15 announced partnerships, adding Intel, KIOXIA, Besi and UCLA. Management expects collaborative development to accelerate semiconductor technology commercialization.

Applied Discusses China and Margin Expansion

During Goldman Sachs' questioning, Hill projected that China's contribution to company revenues would fall below 25% in fiscal 2027, as AI-related markets grow faster.

Management nevertheless expects Chinese customer spending to increase, alongside stronger mature-node investments outside China.

Hill also anticipates continued gross margin improvement through higher-value products, pricing and operating leverage, partly offset by manufacturing ramp expenses. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating margin reached 35.3%, reflecting significant year-over-year expansion.

AMAT Maintains Focus on Multiyear Growth

Management's overall tone remained confident, emphasizing sustained customer demand and investments needed to support increasingly complex semiconductor manufacturing.

Dickerson reiterated Applied's longer-term objectives of gaining more than two percentage points of WFE share and expanding gross and operating margins by five and 10 percentage points, respectively, between 2025 and 2030.

What AMAT's Zacks Rank and Style Scores Indicate

AMAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings-revision outlook. Its Value Score of D reflects relatively weak value characteristics, while Growth and Momentum Scores of C indicate middle-tier positioning. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock's VGM Score of C similarly reflects a moderate combined assessment of value, growth and momentum. These readings fall below the A- and B-rated combinations favored by the Zacks methodology. The Zacks Rank remains subject to change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest results.

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