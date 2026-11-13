Brookfield CorporationBN emphasized accelerating carried interest realizations, expanding insurance earnings and selective artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call.

The company reported distributable earnings of $0.73 per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72. Revenues reached $20.69 billion. Management highlighted resilient real asset demand while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital deployment and insurance origination.

Brookfield Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brookfield Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brookfield Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brookfield Corporation Quote

Brookfield Sees Opportunities in AI Infrastructure

CEO Bruce Flatt identified AI infrastructure and energy development as significant long-term investment opportunities. Growing demand for data centers, computing capacity and reliable electricity is creating investment opportunities across Brookfield's existing platforms.

Flatt emphasized investments supported by long-term contracts and creditworthy counterparties, limiting exposure to technology-related risks. The company is prioritizing projects where its development capabilities provide competitive advantages.

Responding to Scotiabank, President and CFO Nicholas Goodman highlighted permitted sites, secured power connections and highly rated customers as essential investment criteria. He also identified opportunities to improve operating margins through AI adoption across existing businesses.

BN Targets Record Fundraising Momentum

Goodman reported $25 billion in third-quarter fundraising, bringing year-to-date commitments to $123 billion. Fee-bearing capital reached $682 billion, supporting 15% year-over-year growth in fee-related earnings.

Following quarter-end, Brookfield secured another $13 billion in commitments for its sixth flagship infrastructure strategy, bringing total commitments to $26 billion. Management expects the fund's first close in the coming weeks.

Goodman indicated that Brookfield remains on track for a record fundraising year. Institutional and private wealth demand for infrastructure and inflation-protected assets continues to support expansion.

Brookfield Prioritizes Insurance Profitability

Wealth Solutions generated $511 million in distributable earnings, increasing 22% year over year. Managing Partner and COO Jonathan Bayer emphasized profitability over sales volume as interest rate volatility influenced annuity pricing decisions.

The business originated $3.8 billion in annuities while deploying more than $8 billion into Brookfield strategies. Its investment portfolio generated a 5.7% net yield, reflecting a 16-basis-point quarterly improvement.

Responding to RBC Capital Markets, Bayer emphasized expanding bank and broker-dealer distribution without compromising returns. Goodman added that portfolio repositioning and investment performance can support earnings growth without aggressive origination.

BN Expects Higher Carried Interest Realizations

Goodman highlighted $222 million in quarterly realized carried interest, supported by continued asset monetizations. Gross accumulated unrealized carried interest reached $13 billion.

During questions from RBC Capital Markets, Goodman anticipated a meaningful acceleration in carried interest realizations during 2027, predominantly driven by infrastructure and energy investments.

He explained that Brookfield's second infrastructure fund has exceeded its preferred return threshold, while its larger third fund is approaching that milestone. Continued asset sales remain central to converting accumulated carried interest into earnings.

Brookfield Sees Delayed Real Estate Earnings Benefits

Goodman highlighted improving fundamentals in premium real estate, supported by constrained supply and strong tenant demand. Third-quarter office and retail leasing totaled 5.3 million square feet.

Net rents across the balance sheet office portfolio exceeded expiring levels by 16%. The company's super-core and Core+ properties maintained occupancy rates of 95% and 96%, respectively.

Responding to National Bank Financial, Goodman indicated that converting leasing momentum into reported earnings could require approximately 12 months or longer because tenant improvements and occupancy transitions take time.

BN Balances Investment Opportunities & Buybacks

Management highlighted $207 billion in deployable capital across the franchise, providing flexibility for acquisitions and organic expansion.

Goodman said Brookfield repurchased $889 million in shares year to date, including more than $300 million since its previous earnings report.

Responding to TD Cowen, Goodman declined to establish a fixed annual repurchase target. He emphasized balancing reinvestment opportunities, liquidity requirements and opportunistic buybacks as cash flows increase.

Brookfield Maintains a Disciplined Growth Approach

Management's overarching message emphasized operational execution, selective investment and earnings expansion rather than dependence on favorable interest rate movements.

Brookfield expects its corporate simplification transaction to close Dec. 1, 2026, subject to closing conditions, while maintaining its focus on expanding core businesses and realizing investment gains.

What BN's Zacks Rank & Style Scores Indicate

BN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), reflecting an unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. Its Value Score of B indicates relatively attractive valuation characteristics, while its Growth Score of D and Momentum Score of F indicate weaker growth and price momentum attributes.

The stock's VGM Score of C reflects mixed characteristics across valuation, growth and momentum. Despite its favorable Value Score, the Zacks Rank #4 warrants caution under the Zacks framework. The rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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